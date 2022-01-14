BCF business professor earns doctorate

GRACEVILLE– Chantel Oney, chair of the Business Leadership Division and instructor of business at The Baptist College of Florida in Graceville, recently completed requirements for a doctorate in business administration from Saint Leo University in St. Leo, Florida.

She also holds a bachelor’s degree in business leadership from BCF and a master’s degree in business administration from Saint Leo University.

Oney began teaching as an adjunct instructor in the Business Leadership Division in Spring 2014 while serving in the registrar’s office. She was promoted to chair the division on July 1, 2017.

“My family and I love BCF, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve such a great institution with a rich history of training men and women to impact the Kingdom,” said Oney.

“I am honored to be a part of a legacy that will extend into future generations not only by teaching business principles and skills but helping students to grasp that their mission field is wherever the Lord places them. I am a firm believer that God cares about business because He cares about people.”

Before becoming a student at BCF, Oney served in the United States Air Force as an information manager. After completing basic training and technical school, she was stationed at Osan Air Base in South Korea and Tyndall Air Force Base.

Oney is married to James Oney Jr., who earned his bachelor’s in ministry studies and master in Christian studies from BCF. He is currently pursuing a master’s of divinity degree with a concentration in Biblical languages from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri. They have four sons, Caleb, Israel, Joel and Timothy.

James Oney recently was called as senior pastor of Liberty Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Georgia.

“Congratulations Dr. Oney,” said Sandra Richards, director of BCF’s student life and marketing. “Your BCF family applauds your efforts, sacrifice, hard work and great accomplishment.”

For more information on the professors teaching at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.