Baptist College of Florida to launch Miami Campus in August

MIAMI— On August 14 the Baptist College of Florida will launch its Miami campus located in the Southeast Regional Center of the Florida Baptist Convention.

The Miami campus will offer classes in English, Spanish and French to effectively meet the needs of pastors ministering in the multicultural and multilingual South Florida context.

The new campus launch is part of newly elected college president Clayton Cloer’s vision for BCF. His vision over the next five years is to have BCF’s full program of study, currently offered at the main campus in Graceville, also available at the South Florida campus. That includes offering music, worship, education and psychology degrees at the Miami campus.

“We want to make it so that any and every Florida Baptist who wants a higher education will have it available to them,” Cloer told a group of South Florida pastors when he originally presented his plan to open a BCF campus in Miami. His plan to make this happen involves forming dual-enrollment partnerships with Christian high schools, developing a program in which all classes are available online, and launching sites across the state.

When classes begin on August 14, the Miami fall semester course schedule will include general education, biblical and theological foundation, and theology classes. Some classes will be taught in person by local professors while others will be connection classes taught by professors in Graceville and broadcast to students in Miami.

The group of local professors include pastor Javier Sotolongo of Iglesia Bautista Estrella de Belen, pastor Jose Saint Hilaire of Eglise de la Grande Commission, pastor Seneque Saintil of Emmaus Haitian, and pastor Evens Jules of Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church of Delray Beach.

The number of students enrolled is not yet available as applications are still being accepted, said registrar Stephanie Orr.

Keeping in step with the school’s chapel tradition, the Miami campus will also observe chapel service every Monday and Tuesday, 10:30 – 11:20 a.m. Services are broadcast on Facebook Live and through the college radio station, WFBU – 94.7. Chapel services are led by faculty members, local pastors or other invited guests of the BCF president.

A complete list of courses to be offered at the Miami campus can be found here. For applications visit baptistcollege.edu/apply. For a list of scholarships and financial aid forms visit baptistcollege.edu/financial-aid-forms.