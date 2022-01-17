BCF prepares to welcome new students

GRACEVILLE–The Baptist College of Florida in Graceville is making final preparations to welcome new students to the campus as they take the next step in reaching their educational goals.

Not only has the campus been a bustle of activity celebrating fall graduates and preparing housing for the new students to arrive, but also the return of faculty and staff focused on providing another successful academic semester.

New spring semester students will move into the dorms in time for Jan. 20-21 orientation.

In addition to the heightened anticipation of the new students arriving on campus, current BCF students are finishing up Christmas break activities and returning from mission trips with stories of incredible adventures.

“It is always a special time on campus as students move in and form lifelong friendships that will follow them throughout their ministry and vocations,” said Sandra Richards, director of BCF’s student life and marketing. “Each student with their own unique abilities and unlimited possibilities finds BCF to not only be an excellent institution of higher education but a welcoming home of encouragement and support.”

BCF continues to offer innovative graduate and undergraduate degrees as well as dual enrolled courses taught from a Christian worldview in areas of education, ministry studies, Christian studies, music and worship, psychology, counseling, missions, and business leadership.

The Baptist College of Florida faculty is experienced and highly credentialed to teach students what they need to know to reach their educational goals and prepare them for the future.

Championing the registered trademark of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word,®” BCF is committed to equipping the next generation of Christian leaders.

To view the complete list of courses developed to train leaders to change the world, access the website at www.baptistcollege.edu or call the Admissions Office at 800-328-2660 ext. 460.