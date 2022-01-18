Vacation Bible School or VBS remains one of the most popular ways for churches to reach their community and unchurched families. This summer churches across the state of Florida are preparing to teach kids of all ages. No matter how you do VBS – whether it’s in the morning, at night with dinner, or some other time over the course of the summer – plan to have a concentrated amount of time dedicated to the discipleship of the next generation of Christ followers.

This year, LifeWay’s Spark Studios is centered on Ephesian 2:10. We are all created in God’s image, designed for a purpose. Kids will discover that God made them, loves them, and has a plan just for them. What a timeless truth that kids need to hear today. Kids are being bombarded with so many negative impacts with they way that they see themselves. The mixed message of this world can distract and derail us. But God’s message is true, He created us to be His masterpiece, designed our paths and gives us strength to do His will.

Mark your calendars to bring your whole team to one of the seven trainings across Florida!

This year, we have added classes that are not theme specific to Spark Studios but specific to any VBS or Kids Ministry training. Topics that are great for any VBS and Kids Ministry training include: Sharing the Gospel with Kids, Small Church? No Problem, Helping your Volunteers shine, Classroom expectations for the Church and Unchurched, and Follow-up.

I pray that you and your church will say YES to VBS and that I will see you at VBS training.