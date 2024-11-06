Amendment 4 defeated: Florida Baptists lead the way in rejecting ballot initiative to expand abortion rights

Working together, Florida Baptists took their beliefs to the polls and helped defeat Amendment 4, a ballot initiative that sought to loosen abortion restrictions across the state.

In early September, the State Board of Missions, acting on behalf of the Florida Baptist State Convention, approved a resolution related to Amendment 4, which was on the Nov. 5 statewide ballot. The resolution called on “Florida Baptist pastors to implore their congregations to mobilize and make their voices heard by voting against Amendment 4,” titled “Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion.”

Since that time Florida Baptists have worked tirelessly to rally as many Florida residents as possible to see the harm in this ballot initiative and to understand how rejecting it would positively impact life in the Sunshine State.

Advocating for the ‘voiceless’

“There will be countless precious little lives saved as a result of Amendment 4 being voted down. We rejoice in the fact that the abortion agenda does not move forward,” said Aaron Burgner, senior pastor of Lakes Church in Lakeland, and president of Florida Baptists’ State Board of Missions.

The rejection of Amendment 4 is an affirmation of life, believes Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer for the Florida Baptist Convention. Rummage expressed gratefulness for Florida Baptists’ in leading the way to defeat the amendment and in supporting pro-life efforts in the state through the years.

“I’m tremendously grateful for Florida Baptists in every regard with respect to Amendment 4. I’m thankful for pastors who have led the way to remind their congregations to vote–and to vote no on Amendment 4. I’m thankful for our State Board of Missions that adopted a resolution that stood strongly against Amendment 4. I’m thankful for Florida Baptists who went out and voted and made a difference for life in our state,” he said.

Burgner also affirmed Florida Baptists’ leadership in defeating Amendment 4. “We are grateful that God has chosen to use Christians to have an influence in our communities and our state. It is our holy calling to advocate for the voiceless.”

Both Rummage and Burgner agree that, although Floridians affirmed life in voting down Amendment 4, the battle is not over.

“We have to continue to be vigilant in standing for life. When Roe v. Wade was overturned, some people made the mistake in thinking that it was the end of the battle, and that’s obviously not the case. We have to continue to stand strongly for life. We have to continue to stand with those who are making a difference for life,” Rummage said.

Burgner added, “We still have a lot of work to do in this area to defend life. Churches must continue to stay on the frontlines of the battle for the sanctity of human life. While this is a huge win for the kingdom, until Christ returns, we will certainly continue to be engaged in the battle for life. Satan wants nothing more than to destroy all persons. But we know that our God is sovereign and on His throne, and we know that He cares for those babies more than we do, so we must continue to fight for righteousness.

“We must continue to pray and work diligently to defend life and do all that we can when given the opportunity to make truth known.”

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, Florida’s vote to reject the significant advance of abortion rights in the state was the first abortion-related ballot initiative to fail. Because 60% of voters were necessary to amend Florida’s constitution regarding abortion rights, the 57% who approved the ballot initiative fell three percentage points short. Florida’s six-week ban on abortion will remain in place.

After Florida was the first state on Nov. 5 to affirm a pro-life stance, two other states—Nebraska and South Dakota—likewise affirmed pro-life stances just hours later. Another 14 states have passed ballot measures affirming or expanding abortion rights.

“My prayer is that Florida will lead the way for other states … and that other states will take the same direction that Florida has done in standing firmly for life,” Rummage said.