Young nurse breathes new life into Florida Baptist Nursing Fellowship

FLORAL CITY–Madison Chase loves caring for people; that’s why she became a nurse. Her journey to nursing and love of science began in a high school anatomy course.

“It is a privilege to come alongside those who are sick and in need and be a light reflecting Jesus. I want to be a nurse because I get to be the hands and feet of Jesus in a great way,” Chase said. Becoming a midwife is her future dream, and nursing is a part of her journey there.

Early in her college career, Chase learned about Baptist Nursing Fellowship, and she wanted to know more.

Baptist Nursing Fellowship, a compassion ministry of Woman’s Missionary Union, began in 1983 to provide mission opportunities, continuing education and fellowship for its members.

Members include current and retired nurses, medical missionaries, other health professionals and nursing students. With the national organization at the helm, several state conventions, including the Florida Baptist Convention, have statewide nursing fellowships.

“When I found out about this ministry for nurses with a focus on missions, I knew I wanted to be a part,” recalls Chase, from First Baptist Church in Brooksville.

Chase’s passion for missions is something of a family legacy. Her father, Mike Sellers, serves as pastor of First Baptist Church in Floral City, and her mother, Katrina Sellers, is president of Florida Baptists’ women’s missions and ministries/mission education.

‘A missions heart’

The young nurse soon connected with Cindy Bradley, who directs Florida Baptists’ women’s missions and ministries, and began peppering Bradley with questions about the nursing ministry that seeks to “empower, educate and encourage nurses and medical workers to be on mission for Christ.”

“I am praying the Lord would use Florida Baptist Nursing Fellowship to be a light to the world, carrying the gospel to the ends of the earth.” Madison Chase who is working to relaunch Florida Baptist Nursing Fellowship

Florida Baptist Nursing Fellowship had been inactive for several years, and it needed a jumpstart. Chase was persistent in wanting to learn more, and Bradley saw her leadership potential to give the ministry much-needed energy and focus.

“Madison has a missions heart,” said Bradley, just what Florida Baptist Nursing Fellowship needed.

“I knew I needed someone who was enthusiastic about nursing, missions and serving others and telling them the good news about Jesus. Madison is that person,” Bradley said.

Soon, the young nurse not only became a part of Baptist Nursing Fellowship in Florida, she found herself on a journey to relaunch the ministry.

“I am thrilled that she has stepped into this role with determination, confidence and compassion. I’m excited to see what will happen next with Florida Baptist Nursing Fellowship,” Bradley said.

‘A light to the world’

After attending the 2023 Baptist Nursing Fellowship’s national summit, Chase began networking to relaunch the Florida nursing ministry. During the Florida Baptist women’s spring retreat in April, Chase offered a session for nurses interested in restarting the ministry.

“The biggest benefit” of Baptist Nursing Fellowship, Chase said, “is the network of likeminded Christian nurses. No one understands nursing like a fellow nurse.”

At the summit, “I was able to meet and get to know nurse missionaries from around the world. Their stories and advice were inspiring and motivating,” she said.

For Chase, her role in renewing the nursing ministry in Florida was confirmed as she thumbed through a binder of old Florida Baptist Nursing Fellowship newsletters. One stood out. The writer mentioned being at a Florida Baptist church where she met and was encouraged by a young girl who wanted to be a nurse midwife and international missionary.

“As I read this, I realized they were talking about me! I was the young girl in the story. I am honored to be a part of an organization that is burdened for the gospel of Jesus Christ and constantly mobilizing in prayer and in missions both domestically and globally,” she said.

Today, Chase said, “I am praying the Lord would use Florida Baptist Nursing Fellowship to be a light to the world, carrying the gospel to the ends of the earth.

“I am looking forward to the growth and continued kingdom work of this organization,” she said.

The Florida Baptist Convention has a scholarship specifically for Florida Baptist young women pursuing a missions career in nursing. Contact Cindy Bradley, cbradley@flbaptist.org, for more information.