Two Churches, One Campus, One Mission

MARY ESTHER–Sunrise City Church needed a new location. First Baptist Church, Mary Esther needed a little help with the increasing expenses of a large facility on Florida’s Emerald Coast.

The answer? The two congregations now share one campus. Church leaders say that the agreement to share one campus is mutually beneficial and that, together, the two churches are laser focused on their one mission of reaching more people with the gospel.

“The Lord Jesus brought us together for encouragement and mutual service so that He could be glorified in our united ministry,” said Jonathan Winningham, senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Mary Esther, where the two churches meet.

“For every decision, I ask if this will unite us or untie us. The only difference in those two words is simply where the “I” is situated. Unity is a gift of the Holy Spirit, and too much “I” causes us to lose sight of Jesus.”

The Lord Jesus brought us together for encouragement and mutual service so that He could be glorified in our united ministry. Jonathan Winningham senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Mary Esther

Chris Tesseniar, worship and student pastor for Sunrise City Church, provides technical support and worship leadership for both churches. “We are all rooting for one another because the main goal is to see as many people in our community come to Jesus as possible.” The partnership, with a foundation of numerous volunteers, has resulted in improved technology and an enhanced sound system for both churches, he said.

On Sunday mornings, Sunrise City Church meets first for worship, while First Baptist members are in small group Bible studies. As Sunrise City Church is dismissing from worship, First Baptist is showing up in the shared lobby where heart-felt fellowship takes place between the congregations.

While each church is autonomous, they have worked together to host trunk-or-treat, church work days and even a few joint services where both pastors shared the pulpit.

“The heart behind all of this is to see God’s kingdom grow through the ministry that takes place on campus. If the kingdom is growing, both churches are winning,” said David Falldine, pastor of Sunrise City Church.

The heart behind all of this is to see God’s kingdom grow through the ministry that takes place on campus. If the kingdom is growing, both churches are winning. David Falldine pastor, Sunrise City Church

Between the two churches, about 200 people worship on campus each Sunday. Both churches have space to grow, and the pastors are diligent about communication and cooperation, meeting weekly to discuss any challenges and celebrate the successes. With Christ-centered attitudes, they are excited to see the campus more fully utilized, new believers being baptized, and the church growing and being strengthened.

“What’s happening on our campus is likely the future for church planting,” stated Falldine. “I encourage churches across the country with large facilities that are not being fully utilized to prayerfully consider opening their doors to another like-minded church like First Baptist, Mary Esther did for us. They have shown humility and selflessness, demonstrating what

it means to love God and love people.”