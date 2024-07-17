Praise and worship kickstarted each day of VBS at Hillcrest Baptist Church, where children were encouraged to know that truth comes from God, Jesus loves them and He has a plan for their lives.
Children give $10,000 to missions

By Brooke Mannion
Boys and girls attending Hillcrest Baptist Church VBS were excited to learn about Jesus and raise money for missions, donating more than $10,000 for missions in El Salvador.

PENSACOLA- Excitement filled the worship center as nearly 800 children and volunteers arrived daily for Breaker Rock Beach vacation Bible school at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Pensacola. Amid the fun songs and silly skits that started each morning, Megan Woodham, kids ministry director, gave the children a call to missions.

The boys and girls were challenged to collectively donate $5,000 for a mission team leaving soon for El Salvador. The money would purchase building supplies for a home and provide books, tuition, school supplies and meals for children attending the Hosanna School.

The goal seemed large, but not unattainable, for the more than 500 preregistered children.  “I knew not everyone could give, but I also know that people tend to rise to the expectation that you set for them,” said Woodham.

Hillcrest Baptist Church partners with Kenton and Eunice Moody of Moody Missions to build homes and share Jesus with those they serve. The generous donations provided enough money to build a home and purchase materials for more homes to be built in the coming months by local church members.

For an added incentive, if the girls brought in the most donations, Dustin Scott, the church’s next gen pastor, would be turned into a human sand castle at the end of the week. If the boys brought in the largest donation, it would be Woodham who was crowned with sand.

Kids emptied their piggy banks and brought everything from bags of change to $100 dollar bills. “It was the sweetest thing to see

those kids choose others over themselves. They could’ve chosen to spend their money in so many ways, and yet they gave,” added Woodham.

The girls won! Dustin Scott, next generation pastor, was covered in a mixture of applesauce, sand and water as a result of the girls winning the friendly competition by donating more than $6,000 for El Salvador missions. The boys donated more than $3,000 for a combined total of $10,200.57 to be used for building homes and providing school books, tuition and meals for children at the Hosanna School.

The same week that the children at Hillcrest were raising money, a fire burned two homes in Santa Ana, El Salvador. Materials to repair the two homes would cost about $4,000, and the children were inspired to give more than double the goal set for them. The grand total donated for El Salvador missions was $10,200.57.

“I encourage other children’s ministry leaders to set the bar high, communicate the challenge and celebrate the giving,” said Woodham. “Be clear on where the giving is going and make a tangible connection if possible. We are able to connect our children to the giving with photos that show the result. They can see how they were part of making a difference.”

Julia, a single, elderly woman, was the recipient of the home built by the mission team from Hillcrest Baptist Church. She cried tears of joy and gratitude as the team prayed over the house and for her.

In addition to the generous giving, 20 children took steps toward salvation decisions during the week and will participate in a class to help them understand the gospel, salvation, baptism and sharing their faith. Upon completion of the class, they will have the opportunity to discuss next steps with church leaders and pursue baptism.

“Kids are the church right now. They can worship. They can understand theology. They can serve. They can give. The Lord has a plan for each of them right now and for all of their days. It is one of my greatest privileges to watch that unfold each week,” added Woodham.

Brooke Mannion

Brooke Mannion is a Pensacola native and longtime member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She is a graduate of University of West Florida and has a diverse work history in advertising, interior decorating and accounting. Now she finds joy as a wife and stay-at-home mom of three children. Brooke enjoys home schooling, cooking, connecting with others and studying God’s Word.

