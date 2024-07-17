Children give $10,000 to missions

PENSACOLA- Excitement filled the worship center as nearly 800 children and volunteers arrived daily for Breaker Rock Beach vacation Bible school at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Pensacola. Amid the fun songs and silly skits that started each morning, Megan Woodham, kids ministry director, gave the children a call to missions.

The boys and girls were challenged to collectively donate $5,000 for a mission team leaving soon for El Salvador. The money would purchase building supplies for a home and provide books, tuition, school supplies and meals for children attending the Hosanna School.

The goal seemed large, but not unattainable, for the more than 500 preregistered children. “I knew not everyone could give, but I also know that people tend to rise to the expectation that you set for them,” said Woodham.

For an added incentive, if the girls brought in the most donations, Dustin Scott, the church’s next gen pastor, would be turned into a human sand castle at the end of the week. If the boys brought in the largest donation, it would be Woodham who was crowned with sand.

Kids emptied their piggy banks and brought everything from bags of change to $100 dollar bills. “It was the sweetest thing to see

those kids choose others over themselves. They could’ve chosen to spend their money in so many ways, and yet they gave,” added Woodham.

The same week that the children at Hillcrest were raising money, a fire burned two homes in Santa Ana, El Salvador. Materials to repair the two homes would cost about $4,000, and the children were inspired to give more than double the goal set for them. The grand total donated for El Salvador missions was $10,200.57.

“I encourage other children’s ministry leaders to set the bar high, communicate the challenge and celebrate the giving,” said Woodham. “Be clear on where the giving is going and make a tangible connection if possible. We are able to connect our children to the giving with photos that show the result. They can see how they were part of making a difference.”

In addition to the generous giving, 20 children took steps toward salvation decisions during the week and will participate in a class to help them understand the gospel, salvation, baptism and sharing their faith. Upon completion of the class, they will have the opportunity to discuss next steps with church leaders and pursue baptism.

“Kids are the church right now. They can worship. They can understand theology. They can serve. They can give. The Lord has a plan for each of them right now and for all of their days. It is one of my greatest privileges to watch that unfold each week,” added Woodham.