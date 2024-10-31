Tutoring Children and Youth: More than Just Reading, Writing and Arithmetic

NICEVILLE–In every county, some students struggle in some way with schoolwork, leading not only to low test scores, but also to minimal self-esteem, fear of failure, conflict within familiesand an inability to read and understand the word of God.

Tutoring Children and Youth, a ministry launched by Pam Bristol, seeks to share Christ with children while helping them build the skills necessary for academic success. After starting The Heights Tutoring Center 18 years ago in Niceville, Bristol now is taking her mission beyond Florida’s West region as the state Tutoring Children and Youth workshop leader.

The 11-hour tutoring workshop trains church leaders to help children with reading, writing and math, while introducing them to the gospel of Jesus Christ. The workshop equips local church leaders to share their testimonies and incorporate prayer and Scripture into every lesson.

“The Heights Tutoring Center, a ministry of Rocky Bayou Baptist Church, began without this training, but Pam had education, experience, great passion and direction from the Lord,” said Marc Johnston, Florida Baptists’ community ministries catalyst. “Families are in great need all across the state. We hope churches will catch the vision, the passion for families and the desire to see families transformed.”

Bristol shared, “When God places a call, He has already provided how that call will be governed; He will build a team; He will cast the vision, and He will supply the way forward. The key is praying before moving forward. The Heights Tutoring Center was a vision for two years before God gave the green light to move forward.”

Johnston said, “Our ultimate goal is to develop a network of Tutoring Children and Youth workshop leaders, similar to what we have done for English as a Second Language. Ideally, we would have one leader for each of the six regions in Florida.”

Bristol believes the tutoring ministry must have God’s footprint on it in each season of a child’s life, saying, “Each child who comes through the door is a potential warrior for the kingdom of God, worth the time and investment for the season.”

One recent graduate began as a kindergartener with The Heights Tutoring Center. He spoke no English, but through 12 years of studying with The Heights, he came to know Christ as his Savior, grew in faith and was the first of his family to graduate from high school and go to college. He has big goals set for his future because of a loving God and a group of faithful tutors who poured into his life.

“One of the most privileged aspects of tutoring is teaching God’s word to children who may have never been exposed to spiritual truths. Planting the seeds of the gospel into the hearts and minds of children means those truths are infiltrating the home,” added Bristol.