First Life Center for Pregnancy: ‘We’re here to help you. God is here to help you.’

Editor’s Note: The Florida Baptist Convention and One More Child are partnering to mobilize our faith community to vote “no” on Amendment 4, the Right to Abortion Initiative, which will be on the state ballot Nov. 5. For more information, visit onemorechild.org/voteno.

ORLANDO— The young Hispanic woman, crying, walked into Orlando’s First Life Center for Pregnancy.

“She arrived at our center at six months pregnant, crying at the front desk. She told us, ‘I need to have an abortion. I don’t know what you do here, but I need to talk to someone now.’ When cases like these happen, they call me,” recalled center director Irma Rodriguez.

“We brought her into a private room where we could speak in Spanish. She told me, ‘I have two children at home; my husband just abandoned me, and I work in construction. I can’t keep this baby; I need help.’”

Rodriguez shared how the young woman explained her hardships further: “She said her job made her pregnancy visible, making her feel judged and unwanted. She was determined to have an abortion, convinced it was her only option.”

A turning point

The center’s holistic approach includes compassionate counseling and a series of questions designed to understand the woman’s background and offer the support she needs. After speaking with Rodriguez and hearing the gospel, the woman was ready to proceed to the ultrasound room.

“She was still determined to end the pregnancy, but we took her to see the ultrasound,” Rodriguez said.

As the licensed ultrasound technician began the scan, they discovered a surprise. “The technician said, ‘Look, here’s your baby. You’re six and a half months along, not just six like you thought.”

Rodriguez then asked the woman, “Do you want to know the sex?’ … When she found out the baby was a girl, she opened her eyes wide and started to cry as she saw her baby moving.”

But then, something even more remarkable happened. “The technician moved the wand and found a second baby,” Rodriguez shared. “There were twins, both girls. The mother cried even more, seeing their tiny hands and feet and hearing their heartbeats. She wept as she realized these babies were alive, formed and real.”

Finding strength and support

Still overwhelmed, the young woman expressed her fears. “She said, ‘But what am I going to do? I can’t work; I can’t afford food; I have to pay rent.’” Leaders at the center stepped in with words of reassurance. “We told her, ‘We’re here to help you. God is here to help you.’ That day, she accepted Christ, chose to keep her babies, and found hope.”

Rodriguez concluded the story with an update that highlights the power of faith and community: “Today, she has four children, comes to church with all of them, and works in construction. It’s been an incredible blessing for her. She tells us, ‘I don’t know how I ever thought of that; I regret it so much, but God’s grace is real.’ Every time we see her, we’re reminded of how God restores and rescues.”

Beacon of hope

For nearly four decades, the First Life Center for Pregnancy has stood as a beacon of hope and support for women facing unplanned pregnancies in Orlando.

Inspired by a deep commitment to uphold the sanctity of life, the center’s mission is driven by a pro-life belief in the inherent dignity of every human being. This belief fuels its compassionate work, providing not only immediate resources but also long-term support and guidance for mothers and families as they navigate challenging decisions.

Founded 38 years ago by Rick Fletcher, who felt a strong calling to support expectant parents in making informed choices, the First Life Center has grown to become a trusted haven for countless women and families.

Today, under the leadership of Rodriguez, the center continues to honor its founder’s vision. “Rick is my mentor and remains an active part of our advisory team,” Rodriguez shared, underscoring the center’s unwavering commitment to its founding principles.

Why voting ‘no’ on Amendment 4 matters

Today, as Floridians head to the polls to vote on Amendment 4, leaders at the pregnancy center believe that the amendment poses a significant threat to the protection of life. If passed, it could lead to the expansion of abortion access, undermining the very work that centers like First Life strive to achieve. It would make it much harder for pregnancy centers like First Life to reach and support women who are in crisis pregnancies. A vote “no” on Amendment 4 is crucial for protecting the unborn and ensuring that the support systems that First Life has in place continue to thrive, leaders believe.

Rodriguez’s voice carried the weight of experience and dedication: “Our long-term goal is to create a supportive environment where every woman feels prepared and supported to choose life.”

Get involved

The First Life Center for Pregnancy calls on local churches, individuals and businesses to join its mission. Whether through volunteering, mentorship or donations, every effort helps build a culture where life at every stage is celebrated and protected. “We welcome churches, individuals and businesses to join us as volunteers, mentors or donors,” Rodriguez said.

“Together, we can create a culture that celebrates and protects the dignity of life at every stage.”