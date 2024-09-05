State Board of Missions Approved Resolution | Amendment 3

Amendment 3:

A Resolution of the

Florida Baptist State Convention

Against Legalizing Adult Recreational Marijuana

WHEREAS, in the upcoming state election, Floridians are being presented with a proposed amendment to the Florida State Constitution (Amendment 3) that would legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana; and

WHEREAS, throughout Holy Scripture, we are directed in how we should live out our lives in honor of our Lord and Savior (I Corinthians 10:31 and 9:27, Colossians 3:2); and

WHEREAS, the Bible provides clear warnings as to what will happen if we subject our bodies to the vices of this world (Galatians 5:19-21); and

WHEREAS, providing legal access to marijuana for recreational use will only lead to the further decay of our society and would be a detriment to the citizens of our state; be it

RESOLVED, that the State Board of Missions, acting on behalf of the Florida Baptist State Convention, calls upon all disciples of Jesus Christ, who recognize the human body as a temple of our Lord and Savior, to unite together in renouncing the proposed Amendment 3 – Adult Personal Use of Marijuana; and be it further

RESOLVED, that we call on all Florida Baptist pastors to implore their congregations to mobilize and make their voices heard by voting against Amendment 3 on or before the November 5, 2024, election.