Panhandle pastor to be nominated as first VP when FBSC gathers

PANAMA CITY—Pastor Dwight Woods will be nominated as first vice president of the 2021-22 Florida Baptist State Convention by fellow Panhandle pastor Mike Orr when the meeting convenes in Lakeland, Nov. 8-9.

Woods has served as senior pastor of Family of God Baptist Church in Panama City since December 2017.

Woods said if elected to the role, “It is my prayer that I will be an example of servant leadership as I support the (FBSC) president and his vision.”

According to Orr, pastor of First Baptist Church in Chipley, Woods is a “proven leader,” who has guided his church through difficult times after Category 5 Hurricane Michael roared ashore in Panama City on Oct. 10, 2018, causing major damage to the church.

“He was able to focus on the mission of the church while making repairs to the building, leading the church on multiple fronts,” Orr said.

The church was devastated by the hurricane, losing buildings on both the east and west campuses. Members are still struggling with contractors, and reconstruction to their homes, yet the church is still meeting and doing ministry. Just as the church began to regain strength and stamina from the storm, the pandemic ravaged the congregation.

“The greatest need is for the body of Christ to continue being the light to a dark and suffering community, post hurricane Michael, and during the pandemic,” said Woods. “This includes assuring that we continue to reach the lost as we provide basic needs through ministries such as evangelism, food distributions, community counseling, and youth mentoring programs.”

The Chipley pastor added that as pastor of a predominantly African American congregation, Woods represents the diversity of the Florida Baptist family; and his Panhandle location “strengthens our connection from one end of the state to the other.”

Woods is a graduate of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary with an AA in Christian Ministries; and a graduate of Selma University with a Bachelor’s in Pastoral Ministry and Biblical Studies. He is presently pursuing a master of divinity degree at New Orleans Seminary.

The Florence, Ala., native served churches in Alabama prior to arriving at Family of God. Prior to COVID, the church had 450 members.