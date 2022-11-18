Ministers’ wives encouraged to ‘shine brightly’ for Christ

PENSACOLA – Approximately 225 Florida Baptist ministers’ wives, gathering for a luncheon during the 2022 Florida Baptist State Convention, were encouraged to not “hold back in shining bright for Christ.”

Whether “young or old, serving in rural or city” local church contexts, speaker Diana Davis encouraged women to let their light shine for the sake of the gospel. She walked through practical ways ministers’ wives can shine brightly for their husbands, before others, in serving and loving their church, and in the midst of a lost, dark world.

Referencing Matthew 5:16, Davis urged women to go “all in” serving God as she spoke during the Nov. 15 luncheon at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola.

“The church needs you to use your gifts, big and small,” said author and Bible teacher Davis.

She also reminded women that they aren’t alone in the weighty task set before them. “You can’t or don’t have to do the shining; you are merely the reflectors of Jesus Christ within you,” she said. “it’s God working within you.”

Davis added that ministers’ wives are loved, prayed for and supported. “This convention loves you and wants to support you and encourage you.”

Attendee MaryLou Hendry, a pastor’s wife and messenger from Knights Baptist Church in Plant City, said, “I loved the Scripture Diana Davis shared, ‘Let your light shing before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.’ He is truly the light that shines through us!”

Liz Traylor honored

During the luncheon, the Clyde Maguire Minister’s Wife Award was presented to Liz Traylor, wife of Ted Traylor, pastor at Olive Baptist Church.

Karen Green, wife of Tommy Green, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, presented the Maguire Award.

This award, named in honor of the late Clyde Maguire, whose husband John served as executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention from 1945-1967, is given annually to a Florida Baptist minister’s wife who has “demonstrated faithful use of the gifts God has given her in support of her husband’s ministry and in her own ministry,” said Green.

Traylor was recognized for her faithful service in ministry alongside her husband for more than 40 years. She was accompanied by her husband, their two children and grandchildren, who presented Traylor with flowers.

“Liz has exhibited qualities of faithful service over the years, serves joyfully, and has never been ashamed of the gospel,” said Green.

Utilizing Deuteronomy 6, Traylor encouraged women to gather their families around their tables, share a meal, and invest and impart to the next generation a love for the Lord and His word.

“God convicted me to have family around my table,” said Traylor. “It is so much work to get ready for them every Sunday, but I cannot begin to tell you all of the benefits from doing it.”

The 2023 ministers’ wives luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Idlewild Baptist Church in Tampa.

This year’s luncheon was sponsored by the Florida Baptist Convention, Florida Baptist Children’s Home and The Baptist College of Florida.