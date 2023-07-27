Layperson Crick to be nominated as FBSC 2nd vice president

Pictured Above: Jeffery Crick with wife Michelle and daughters Abby (18) and Ashley (15).

Layperson Jeffery Crick, a family physician at Mayo Clinic and member of Fruit Cove Baptist Church in St. Johns, will be nominated by Tim Maynard, recently retired lead pastor of Fruit Cove, to serve as 2023-2024 second vice president of the Florida Baptist State Convention.

Crick and his family, Maynard said, are “highly invested at Fruit Cove Baptist.” Click has been a member of Fruit Cove since 2017 and currently leads a connect group for younger adults, recently co-chaired the lead pastor transition team and conducts training throughout the area in 3 Circles evangelism and the No Place Left gospel movement.

“His leadership experience and personal integrity and love for the Lord make him a credible and respected lay leader in our church. His perspective would be an invaluable asset to our work in Florida. I believe someone of his caliber in leadership would be a tremendous asset to kingdom work in Florida,” Maynard said.

Previously, Crick served as a deacon at Covenant Fellowship Baptist Church in Stuart as well as First Baptist Church in Ft. Lauderdale. He also served as president of the Christian Medical and Dental Association at Nova Southeastern University.

In response, Crick said, “The opportunity to serve Florida Baptist churches is a tremendous honor and humbling task. If I am elected, I look forward to serving the president and first vice president in accomplishing the goals set forth by the convention.”

Crick continued, “I am prayerfully committed and excited about the opportunity to engage many Florida Baptist churches and leaders, joining them in the Jesus movement of glorifying the Father and making disciples of all nations. I will boldly help lead this movement by abiding in and obeying the words of our Lord Jesus Christ. If we can all unite around the commands of Christ, stay focused on the missionary task, and set God-sized goals that require our daily surrender and dependence on Him, we will experience amazing fruit only explained by the work of the Holy Spirit.”

The annual meeting of the Florida Baptist State Convention is set for Nov. 12-14 at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz.