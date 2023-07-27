Worship unites northwest Florida communities

Pictured Above: The 2022 Celebration of Praise.

Multiple Florida Baptist churches from Panama City, Chipley, Bonifay and surrounding areas are uniting once again for Celebration of Praise, a worship experience with a combined 250-member community choir and orchestra.

The goal of the annual event is to unify the church in magnifying the greatness of Jesus while stirring hearts to worship the risen Savior.

First Baptist Church of Panama City will host the 2023 event on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 5 p.m. “I’m thrilled to host this event because I believe in the value of choirs and orchestras in enhancing our worship of our great God,” said Craig Conner, senior pastor.

The annual event began in 2012 and rotates to a different church each year. During the celebration, a multigenerational choir and orchestra lead the congregation in songs about hope, life, mercy and love with various musical styles, all focused on the one true God.

“We believe that the choir and orchestra are God’s idea,” said Gary Medlock, associate pastor of music and worship, First Baptist, Panama City. “Various instances in the Old Testament are filled with groups of singers and musicians lifting an offering of praise to our God.”