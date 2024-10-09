Hurricane Milton: Florida Baptist DR ready to respond

Still actively responding in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Florida Baptist Disaster Relief is preparing to respond immediately after Hurricane Milton makes landfall in the coming hours.

Hurricane Milton, potentially one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the Sunshine State, has set its sights on Florida’s west coast which could be devastated with threatening storm surge, torrential rains and fierce winds. Heavy rain and gusty winds are already spreading across portions of the state in advance of landfall.

Some of the areas in Hurricane Milton’s potential path are still recovering from Hurricane Helene’s landfall less than two weeks ago.

As he readies to send disaster relief teams throughout impacted communities in recovery efforts after Milton’s landfall, David Coggins, FBDR director, is in ongoing communications and coordination with partners such as The Salvation Army, the Florida Department of Emergency Management and others to monitor the storm and its path of destruction.

In the aftermath of two back-to-back major hurricanes, even when recovery efforts begin following Hurricane Milton’s landfall, disaster relief volunteers will continue to serve in areas impacted by Hurricane Helene.

No storm is greater than God’s love for you. As we prepare for this hurricane, let’s stand together in faith, in prayer and in love. Stephen Rummage executive director-treasurer, Florida Baptist Convention.

In an online video, Stephen Rummage, Florida Baptist Convention executive director-treasurer, acknowledged that Florida Baptists in Milton’s path may be “feeling anxious, uncertain and even fearful,” but he continued, “We serve a God who is steadfast and unshaken.”

God, Rummage said, would be “close, right there with us. As the water levels rise, rains fall and wind speeds increase, we can take comfort in the One who holds all things in His hands.”

He assured those in Milton’s path, “You’re not alone in this. Your Florida Baptist family is here for you. We’re praying for you, standing with you and ready to offer support in any way we can.”

Rummage led Florida Baptist Convention staff in an extended virtual time of prayer Wednesday morning, Oct. 9. Staff members prayed for those in the path of Hurricane Milton, for individuals who will be ministering in Jesus’ name following the storm and for Floridians who will be hearing the gospel for the first time.

Join your fellow Florida Baptists in giving, going and praying to undergird the efforts of Florida Baptist Disaster Relief to bring help, healing and hope in times of crisis.