Glimpses of grace: Florida Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers ‘share hope of Christ’

Photos by William Haun

From darkness to light. From despair to hope. From tears of sorrow to tears of joy.

Amid widespread devastation throughout the Sunshine State in the wake of Hurricane Helene, Florida Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers have demonstrated and shared God’s love over and over and over again.

“I am extremely grateful for our Florida Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers,” said David Coggins, who directs Florida Baptists’ relief efforts. Each time disaster relief volunteers are called on to serve, he said, is an “opportunity that we have to be the hands and feet of Jesus and … to share the hope of Christ at a critical time in people’s lives.”

Here’s a glimpse of disaster relief volunteers putting their unique gifts to work, serving and loving others in Jesus’ name and stepping out in faith to meet the needs of those walking in the storm’s heartbreaking and chaotic aftermath.

Shattered. A peek into a shattered window reveals the shattered lives left behind after Hurricane Helene unleashed its fury in Cedar Key.

Gentle breeze. An American flag flutters in the gentle breeze of Horseshoe Beach, just days after Hurricane Helene’s 140 mph winds reduced much of the community to splintered ruins.

Rising up in faith. With the dawn of a new day at Florida Baptist Disaster Relief’s command center at First Baptist Church in Perry, volunteers are rising up in faith to minister to individuals impacted by Hurricane Helene. Then, they rise up the next morning and do it again.

Flurry of activity. In the kitchen of First Baptist Church of Perry, Florida Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers scurry about preparing breakfast for the volunteers who will head out to serve communities hard hit by Hurricane Helene.

A foundation of prayer. Florida Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers who are serving Florida residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene undergird all that they do with prayer.

Teamwork. Many Florida Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers serve behind the scenes in vital roles. Lois Handzo of Fort Walton Beach volunteers in the disaster relief command center at First Baptist Church in Perry, doing her part to help coordinate Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Nourishment for body and soul. Florida Baptist Disaster Relief volunteer Donald Nelson helps prepare massive amounts of food to be distributed as hot meals to Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Helene. Residents who are grateful for hot meals soon discover that their souls are replenished with hope.

Drive-through hope. Pamela McEachern, a member of First Baptist Church of Chuluota, serves as a chaplain with Florida Baptist Disaster Relief. She distributes meals, prays with and counsels those impacted by Hurricane Helene. She often has opportunities to share the hope of the gospel.

Clearing a path forward. Lee Anderson, a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Milton, uses his tractor to help clear trees in a residential neighborhood after Hurricane Helene. For some Floridians, the echo of tractors and chainsaws roaring in their neighborhoods is the first sound of hope since the storm left its devastating imprint.

Reaching new heights. Doug Dickerson (left) and Rob Graydon (right), both members of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Pensacola, go to great heights as they clean and repair the roof of a Perry home damaged by Hurricane Helene.

The shadow of the cross. First Baptist Church in Horseshoe Beach, for the third time in 13 months, sustained extensive damage following destructive hurricanes. Still, the church’s cross reaches high into the sky as a beacon of hope for the debris-strewn, disheartened community.

A heart to serve. With debris piled high in front of First Baptist Church in Hudson, church member Larry Kuhn carries donations into the heavily damaged building. Although the church’s food pantry was destroyed by Hurricane Helene, the congregation “will continue to serve our community,” said Lead Pastor Steve Gerhart. “The food pantry is the heartbeat of our church.”

Join your fellow Florida Baptists in giving, going and praying to undergird the efforts of Florida Baptist Disaster Relief to bring help, healing and hope in times of crisis.