Hearing the heartbeat: Jason Lovins’ mother chooses life

Editor’s Note: The Florida Baptist Convention and One More Child are partnering to mobilize our faith community to vote “no” on Amendment 4, the Right to Abortion Initiative, which will be on the state ballot Nov. 5. For more information, visit onemorechild.org/voteno.

In this article, read the story of Jason Lovins, who was conceived in the rape of his mother. The young woman chose life, and today Christian musician Lovins shares his journey, grateful for being given “a shot at life.”

The 15-year-old young woman didn’t know what she was going to do.

Walking home from the pool, she was sexually assaulted. She doesn’t even remember the incident and had no idea she was pregnant until she went to the doctor after feeling ill and not knowing why.

Pregnant. Confused. Scared.

The teen’s mother told her, “We’re going to go to church, and we’re going to pray.”

Many Christians suggested that the young mother-to-be should get an abortion. Her initial plan was to deliver the baby and place the baby for adoption.

That is, until she heard the heartbeat for the first time. She decided she not only wanted to have the baby but also to raise the baby with the help of her parents and brother.

‘Big God’

Reflecting on his mother’s profound decision to spare his life, Christian musician Jason Lovins said, “I know it could not have been easy. My grandmother very much understood how big God is. He is so big that He wasn’t surprised by me. She wasn’t listening to the world; she was listening to the One who created the world.”

Lovins has fond recollections of his childhood with his first memory being of his mother’s high school graduation, the same day as his third birthday.

“My family made it very clear to me at a young age that you don’t have an earthly father and we don’t even know who he is, but you have a Heavenly Father who loves you. They would continue to remind me of that,” he said.

“That’s always been enough for me. I don’t know any other way to say it. I was loved by so many different people. I’m blessed that God chose to put me in the family that He did.”

‘Thankful for a shot at life’

Today, as he travels the country with the Jason Lovins Band, Lovins freely shares his story.

“God showed me clearly, ‘There’s a reason I wrote your story this way, and I’m going to have you share this and give you a platform to do it,” Lovins said.

In 2022 Lovins released a music video, “Constant,” depicting the story of his mother’s pregnancy journey and affirming God’s constant character.

He hopes his story and the music video can encourage other women to choose life and, at the same time, inspire believers to minister to women who are making this decision.

“I think the church has got to step up and help.”

For Lovins, what he’s doing is simple and it’s personal.

“All I’ve done is share my story. I’m thankful my family wasn’t listening to the world. I’m thankful that I got a shot at life.”

In partnership with One More Child at the Sound the Call conference, the Jason Lovins Band will lead worship at Lake Yale Baptist Conference Center Oct. 24-26.

With reporting by Baptist Press