Bell Shoals Church expands one of its ‘best and most impactful ministries’

BRANDON—In mid-September, members from across all five locations of Bell Shoals Church gathered in a combined campus celebration to reflect on the past year of ministry and celebrate “every number, name and story that makes our faith family so special.”

“Right now, we are reaching more people every weekend through our five campuses than at any point in our history,” said Corey Abney, pastor at Bell Shoals for the past five years. “We recognize that God’s blessing on the ministry of Bell Shoals is unique, which serves to remind us that God deserves all the glory for what has happened and what is currently happening through the ministry of Bell Shoals.”

The campus-wide celebration included worship, a ministry report, nearly 50 baptisms and perhaps an announcement that made the biggest splash of the night—the west central church announced it is adding a high school in August 2025.

Bell Shoals Academy, a ministry of Bell Shoals Church, has been a leader in Christ-centered education in Brandon since 1965. To continue to provide “education that inspires and equips the next generation,” the academy is expanding its mission beyond the primary years.

Over the past three years, the academy has seen record growth and enrollment flourishing, making it one of the “best and most impactful ministries of Bell Shoals,” said Abney.

For more than six decades, the academy has provided a solid, foundational education for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Recognizing the cultural shift over the past five years, especially the spiritual attack raging upon young people, church leaders knew that the time is now to meet the critical need.

“There has never been a greater need for Christian education than there is right now,” said Abney. “We have the means to meet a need; we now have the leadership team to meet the need; we have the unity to meet the need; we have the resources to meet the need. The time is now.”

Immediately following the weekend celebration, the church distributed a press release further detailing the decision and the next steps in the process.

“The decision to expand into high school is driven by the increasing demand from families seeking to continue their children’s education in an environment that nurtures both academic excellence and spiritual growth,” the press release stated.

The “new high school program will begin enrolling students for the 2025-2026 academic year, with plans to offer a full range of academic courses, extracurricular activities, and college preparatory programs designed to help students thrive in their post-secondary pursuits and beyond.”

“We are excited to extend our mission to inspire and equip the next generation by offering a comprehensive education that is rooted in Christian values,” said Daniel Padron, head of school. “Our expansion into high school allows us to continue our commitment to providing a Christ-centered education that prepares students not just for college and career, but for a life of purpose and service.”

To steward space well and continue the model of shared space between the church and academy, the high school will use the church’s adult ministry building, with ongoing assessments for future needs and growth.

The church’s press release stated, “This exciting development marks a significant milestone in the history of Bell Shoals Academy.”

For almost 60 years, the mission of the academy has been a three-tiered approach of cooperation between the church, school and home. Those serving and attending Bell Shoals are convinced that, because those three areas are complementing one another on a weekly basis, a “movement of life-change” has been created.

“To be able to drive education in a way that points everything back to the Maker of all things, I think that is paramount,” said Bruce Roberts, next generation pastor. “That’s not optional in education. It’s necessary.”