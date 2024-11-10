‘God is still good,’ pastor says after two earthquakes rock Cuba in aftermath of two hurricanes

GRANMA, CUBA–Two back-to-back earthquakes rocked Eastern Cuba Sunday, Nov. 10, creating widespread damage in areas of the island nation still recovering from Category 1 Hurricane Oscar, which struck Eastern Cuba Oct. 20, and Category 3 Hurricane Rafael, which made landfall in Western Cuba near the province of Artemisa Nov. 6.

Pastor Aramis Coutin, president of the Eastern Cuba Baptist Convention, recalls being in his church, Que Dios Esta Por Mi, on Sunday morning when sirens alerted churchgoers to impending danger. Those in the congregation immediately raised their arms into the air even as the first earthquake tremors, reaching a magnitude of 5.9, began to shake the building and the ground below. Many rushed into the street, seeking to steer clear of any falling debris. There, friends and neighbors also were raising their arms into the sky, calling on God’s mercy and protection as a second earthquake, measuring a magnitude of 6.8, hit just minutes later.

When the earth grew still, Pastor Coutin saw no obvious damage to his church building, but he knows that many Cubans did not fare as well, with homes and other buildings damaged, power lines down, and deep fissures in the roads. Although damage estimates are still being assessed, initial reports indicate widespread devastation.

Even as the dust was settling, Pastor Coutin’s message to his congregation was simple. “God is still good.”

Both the Eastern Cuba Baptist Convention and Western Cuba Baptist Convention are working together to help Cubans impacted by the hurricanes and earthquakes, while Send Relief, Florida Baptists and other partners also are helping in relief efforts. A team of Florida Baptist leaders is scheduled to travel to Cuba within the next couple of weeks to deliver much-needed supplies.

Pastor Coutin calls on believers to pray that his Cuban neighbors may have resources necessary to survive in their day-to-day lives and may “be calm in spite of the difficulties.”

He also requested prayer that those leading out in recovery efforts would have wisdom. “We want to give a hand to anyone who is having a hard time right now,” he said. When natural disasters and other crises occur, Coutin has seen many Cubans discover hope and faith in God as believers share the hope of the gospel, even amid the heartbreak.

Today, as many Cubans are hurting and on the edge of losing hope, Coutin asks for urgent prayer that believers “may be a light in the midst of darkness”

To contribute financial gifts to the Western Cuba Baptist Convention or the Eastern Cuba Baptist Convention for hurricane and/or earthquake relief, please send checks payable to the Florida Baptist Convention, 6850 Belfort Oaks Place, Jacksonville, FL 32216. In the memo line on the check, designate either Eastern Cuba Baptist Convention or Western Cuba Baptist Convention.