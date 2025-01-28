‘God at work’ in students’ hearts and lives at Univ. of Central Florida

ORLANDO–What is Brad Crawford’s one message to those who may be disheartened about the darkness in the world and what that might mean for the next generation? His one message is a simple three words: “God is greater.”

Crawford, director of Baptist Collegiate Ministries at University of Central Florida, is confident that though many may be tempted to feel “disheartened” about the next generation, God is still very much at work.

“While it’s true that the darkness is dark and the needs are great, God is greater, and He is still at work in the hearts and lives of college students,” Crawford reflected. “God is at work on our campus, and we have a group of students who are committed to growing in their faith and being intentional about sharing it with others.”

While it’s true that the darkness is dark and the needs are great, God is greater, and He is still at work in the hearts and lives of college students. Brad Crawford

A steadfast figure in the campus religious and student leadership community for more than 25 years, Crawford was called into campus ministry after leaving a career in the business world. In addition to his roles as director of BCM and also the university’s Campus Faiths and Ministries organization, he also teaches in the Lead Scholars Academy—the. university’s leadership development program.

“Teaching classes in leadership has been a great way for me to meet and impact students,” said Crawford. “The focus of the program is on servant leadership, which is obviously a natural fit with a Christian worldview. I teach about 60 students a semester. Many of them might never come to a BCM event.”

“The Baptist Collegiate Ministries across Florida play a strategic role in reaching students on campus and connecting them to local Florida Baptist churches,” said Nathan Schneider, Florida Baptists’ next generation ministry lead catalyst. “Brad Crawford has done an excellent job of leading the ministry to be more creative and flexible in its approach, casting a wide net on campus and intentionally bringing church leaders to the university to make connections with students. Brad has also done a good job of mentoring students and mobilizing them to local churches, as volunteers, interns and staff members.”

With nearly 70,000 students, the University of Central Florida is the largest university by enrollment in Florida and one of the largest universities in the nation. The university also leads the way in student diversity—with more than half of students being a minority. Underscoring this widespread diversity was a recent ministry event—Around the World—where BCM students highlighted the various cultural nuances of ten countries.

“One of the encouraging things we’ve seen recently in BCM is an influx of students from a number of different countries and diverse backgrounds … more diversity than we’ve ever had before,” said Crawford. “Students who either had a family background or a missions experience in that country hosted a table with local food, souvenirs and facts about the country. It felt like a small taste of the scriptural promise that God will be worshipped by people from every nation, tribe, people and language.”

“Incredible blessing,” even with challenges

With the university quickly shifting from a commuter school to a more residential landscape, the ministry’s presence is critical despite facing unique challenges, including the constant ebb and flow of student turnover and a lack of permanent building space.

“One of the unique challenges in college ministry is the constant turnover,” he said. “Students are leaving and arriving every year. The window for reaching, training and mobilizing students is not always four years. Many times, it’s much less than that.”

The lack of building space also presents some weekly challenges. Although the group meets on Thursday nights in the Student Union, also known as the “Heart of Campus,” other gatherings rely heavily on shared space and in various gathering spots across the 1,400-acre campus.

“We don’t have a BCM building on campus, so we rely heavily on the university for space and access to the campus,” he explained. “Throughout the week, students have the opportunity to meet together on campus for discipleship and prayer.”

Despite the various challenges facing Crawford and his team, he still counts it “an incredible blessing” to get a front-row seat at watching God transform the lives of the next generation.

One of the great joys of being in this ministry setting for many years is that I get to hear and see the continuation of God’s work in the lives of hundreds of former students. Brad Crawford director, Baptist Campus Ministries, University of Central Florida

“One of the great joys of being in this ministry setting for many years is that I get to hear and see the continuation of God’s work in the lives of hundreds of former students,” he said. “Sometimes it’s a word of encouragement about how pivotal their time at BCM was in shaping and strengthening their walk with Jesus. Sometimes it’s tracing their career path and seeing how BCM gave them leadership experience or was a part of their journey. Other times, it’s seeing couples that met at BCM and later married and now are faithfully serving the Lord and raising godly families.”

Beyond campus life

The campus ministry regularly celebrates salvations and baptisms among the student body, highlighting the collaborative efforts and healthy relationships with local churches in the Central region.

“BCM has a great relationship with local churches in the area,” said Crawford. “We collaborate on joint events, promote church activities and regularly remind students that BCM is not a church. We want students to be actively involved in a local church—now and in the future. The church will be a part of their lives long after graduation from college.”

This collegiate ministry not only serves as a spiritual haven but also trains its college students to be on mission. Since 2017, the ministry has joined in the state convention’s partnership with Cuba by sending five mission teams to serve at the Baptist camp in Matanzas as well as at a church in Santa Clara.

“Our purpose and mission is to bring students in, build them up and send them out,” said Crawford. “We want to provide opportunities for them to grow in their faith alongside other followers of Jesus. And we want to send them out—into the local church during and after college, and also to serve and impact people locally, nationally and internationally.”