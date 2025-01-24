‘Future is as bright as God’s promises’ asserts southwest Florida pastor

CAPE CORAL—From the moment Kevin Taylor and his wife, Sarah, crossed over the Caloosahatchee River, on the Cape Coral Bridge, and had the “sprawling peninsula” in their sights, they knew “the fields are white for harvest” and the “sheep needed a shepherd,” he said.

First Baptist Church in Cape Coral began in May 1963 when 17 people met to begin the new church. Despite a rich legacy of ministry in the community, the southwest Florida church had been in decline after two decades of pastoral changes, multiple hurricanes and the pandemic.

Gospel partnership

That’s where First Naples Church, the North American Mission Board’s Send Network, and the Florida Baptist Convention all come in.

In October 2023, the First Baptist Cape Coral membership officially voted to merge with First Naples Church and change its name to First Cape Church. In November 2023, Taylor was installed as the campus pastor, and First Cape Church emerged as a campus of First Naples Church and part of the Send Network with the desire to “glorify God by being a multigenerational, multiethnic, multiplying church that raises up the next generation of disciple- makers, church planters, missionaries, and world changers, to reach from our neighbors to the nations,” said Taylor.

“From the very beginning, our First Naples family poured their hearts and efforts into this revitalization journey. The support of our sending church remains constant, and we are continually blessed by their encouragement and care,” Taylor said.

“The demonstration of love, sacrifice and a kingdom-mindset has been incredible,” he continued. “Seeing a healthy established church come alongside a struggling church to encourage, strengthen and revitalize…It’s not about building our own little kingdoms but about advancing God’s kingdom, and it has truly been amazing!”

The “future is as bright as the promises of God.” Kevin Taylor Campus pastor, First Cape Church, Cape Coral

Just one month after establishing this church-to-church partnership, First Naples launched its end-of-year giving campaign, where the First Cape campus became the central ministry focus. Due to this partnership and campaign, First Cape was able to pay off more than $2.2 million in debt that had burdened the church for more than 20 years.

“We are also deeply grateful for the support of the Send Network … its training, resources and encouragement have been invaluable,” Taylor said. “James People (Send Network Florida director) has been one of our biggest cheerleaders from the very beginning, and we’re thankful for the partnership and support of our Florida Baptist family.”

‘Welcoming a fresh vision’

Reflecting on the church revitalization, Taylor reiterated how vital the faithful “remnant” at the Cape Coral church has been in “welcoming a fresh vision with open hearts.”

“Church revitalization is not easy work, but one key factor that made this process smoother was the heart of the faithful core who held the church together,” he said.

“God worked through a dedicated remnant who prayed fervently, gave sacrificially and labored diligently to keep the church alive until God’s perfect timing brought the hearts of these two churches together.”

Fast-forward 14 months, the church’s steadfast faithfulness has paid off—more than 200-fold. Despite preparing for a possible plateau during the summer, the southwest Florida church is celebrating a 220% gradual growth since October 2023. Now with more than 220 in weekly attendance, the church continues to be “very intentional with guest follow-up and next steps processes” as it seeks to keep invite cards in stock.

“I’m grateful to see God cultivating a deep heart for the lost in our church,” Taylor said. “In fact, we’re constantly reordering our church invite cards because our members are using them so faithfully to invite others. What a blessing it is to witness God at work in this way!”

Alongside the reshaping of discipleship groups, specific ministries designed to reach young families, and leadership development, the church renovated its seven-acre facility to help breathe new life into the 20-year-old building. First Naples Church assisted First Cape in upgrading waning air conditioning units, purchasing a new roof and flooring, providing LED screens for the worship center, renovating children’s and student ministry areas, providing new furnishings, repainting the interior and exterior, updating signage, and installing fresh landscaping.

“While we’re trusting God’s timing, our goal is to stabilize and strengthen the church as quickly as possible,” Taylor said. “In the meantime, we remain committed to preaching the Word, sharing the love of Jesus, and showing His love to our city. Our mission is to help people love Jesus, to live for Him every day!”

The church has not only become laser-focused on preparing members’ hearts and the church facility for the fruit of the revitalization efforts, but also has prioritized evangelism and community outreach.

Reaching neighbors and the nations

With an intentional effort placed on “building meaningful relationships” within the South Cape community, the church has launched a series of Love Cape days. These periodic days are set-apart times where members serve local non-profits, offer free car washes, participate in community cleanups, deliver donuts to local businesses, and organize door-to-door prayer and invitation teams to disperse throughout the community. The church also has served Cape Elementary, a local elementary school located less than one mile from the church campus, by supporting school staff and launching a Good News Club.

“We are pouring all our efforts into glorifying God by helping people fall in love with Jesus and live for Him every day.” Kevin Taylor

“At First Cape, we’re doing everything we can to show our neighbors that we care deeply and that they are loved,” Taylor said. “Whether it’s through big events or small gestures, our goal remains the same—helping people love Jesus and to live for Him every day.”

The Cape Coral church is also making kingdom-focused strides in its community by knocking on more than 1,000 doors of homes near the church and inviting nearby neighbors to Sunday services, setting up booths at local events, serving alongside mission teams from other churches, partnering with the local Fellowship of Christian Athletes to host basketball camps for children, and hosting seasonal events.

“We are pouring all our efforts into glorifying God by helping people fall in love with Jesus and live for Him every day…This is the mission that drives us, and we are humbled and excited to see how God continues to work in and through us.”

Looking past the landscape of the current day-to-day challenges and blessings of church planting and revitalization, Taylor is confident that the “future is as bright as the promises of God,” he said.

Taking advantage of being “strategically positioned” to reach 225,000 people living within a 10-mile radius of the church, the prayer of the church remains the same as its launch day—being intentional about evangelism, cultivating spiritual depth, creating a multiplying pipeline of gospel-centered church plants, and training leaders and co-laborers to do the work of ministry.

“Every step forward is for God’s glory and the advancement of His kingdom,” Taylor added. “My prayer is that we remain faithful in equipping the saints for the work of the ministry, empowering them to live out their faith and share the love of Jesus with others.”