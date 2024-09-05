‘Friendly neighborhood church’ seeks to ‘trust God with the results and simply rest in Him’

ESTERO—The night Frank Brand and his wife, Jennifer, were to fly to southwest Florida in view of a call, Brand received a call from a church in Georgia. Growing up in Georgia, Brand had deep roots in Grayson—a city founded by his great-great-grandfather—and one day dreamed of pastoring in the small community.

Even with his long-held dream of pastoring in his hometown tugging at his heart, Brand sensed God’s leadership to the Sunshine State, and he followed that lead.

Fast forward two decades, Brand is “thankful and humbled” that he gets to serve the Lord and His people in southwest Florida.

Nestled along Florida’s Gulf Coast between Naples to the south and Fort Myers to the north, First Baptist Church Estero is a church devoutly committed to “intentionally planting seeds and remaining kingdom-focused,” Brand said.

Over the years, the church has prioritized ministering to people, intentional discipleship among the next generation in the church family, evangelism in its growing community, and fervent prayer.

Perhaps the most distinguishing mark of the congregation is its “genuineness” and wholehearted trust in the provision and promises of God, said Brand.

“There is a genuineness, tenderness, and contagious loving spirit among the people,” he noted. “Our prayer is that we do not try to manufacture or manipulate God, but that we trust God with the results and simply rest in Him.”

The church is also faithful in the weighty task of reaching its community. The church is community-minded and kingdom-driven when it comes to ministry. Recently, the church launched a Spanish ministry that meets every Sunday.

When asked what was on the horizon for First Baptist Estero, Brand commented that he is praying that the church grows out of space in its facilities. With southwest Florida seeing an uptick in growth, the church is seeing a lot less seasonal attendance and more consistent, multigenerational families planting roots.

“Lack of space would be a great problem to have,” he admitted. “We’re not just being rooted and grounded in the word of God, we are being rooted together as a church family. We’re the friendly neighborhood church.”

Brand’s continued prayer for the church he has poured into for 20 years is that its members would continue to grow in the depths of God’s word, be active soul winners and fervent prayer warriors, and apply Scripture to their everyday lives. He prays also that the church’s baptismal waters would be continually stirred.

“Nothing thrills me more than the salvation of souls,” he said.

Reminiscing on more than 30 years in ministry, Brand shared invaluable advice from his father. In some of the early and more difficult days of serving at First Baptist Estero, the then 30-something-year-old pastor admitted he didn’t know what he was doing. While the two were walking the church property, his father looked over and simply said to him, “Just keep sharing the gospel, and you can’t go wrong.”

Since then, Brand has continued to pray that the Holy Spirit works in and through him as he looks for opportunities to share the gospel and, in his words, “be amazed and just let God wow him.”

He continued by giving a timely, encouraging word for other Florida Baptists and those in ministry.

“On the days you’re tempted to leave, throw in the towel, or get frustrated when trouble hits, I encourage you to stay the course and grow deeper roots and longevity with those you’re called to minister to,” he said. “Also, be in prayer. Don’t make impulsive decisions—especially on Mondays.”

At 56 years old, Brand said he has no intention of retiring and that he is “even more excited for ministry now than ever before.” In planning to “stay the course for the long haul,” Brand is continually praying that he finishes well, all to glorify God.

“I exist to glorify God by sharing the hope found in Christ though my lifestyle and influence.”