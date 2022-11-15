Four leaders elected to serve as Florida Baptist officers

Pictured Above (from left to right): John Bozard, healthcare professional and layperson from First Orlando, to serve as 2022-23 FBSC second vice president; Paul Purvis, lead pastor of Mission Hill Church in Temple Terrace, to serve as president; Dwight Woods, senior pastor of Family of God Baptist Church in Panama City, to serve as first vice president; and Janey Frost, minister of music and women at West Pensacola Baptist Church, to serve as recording secretary.

PENSACOLA–Four Florida Baptist leaders were elected to serve as 2022-23 officers of the Florida Baptist State Convention during its annual meeting Nov. 14-15 in Pensacola.

Tampa pastor Paul Purvis was reelected by acclimation to a second term as FBSC president. He was nominated for a second term by Alan Brumback, lead pastor of First Naples.

Purvis is lead pastor of Mission Hill Church in Temple Terrace, having served there since 2011. Purvis led the church to change its name to better reach the community. The church has grown from a single location in Temple Terrace to a multi-neighborhood church with three locations.

More than 65 nations are represented in the multicultural and multiethnic church, and services are translated into multiple languages.

Purvis has been involved actively in denominational work for many years in multiple roles.

In his nomination speech, Brumback described Purvis as “a man of prayer and wisdom filled with the Holy Spirit” who would lead Florida Baptists to keep their “kingdom vision” in his state convention leadership role.

Purvis will serve alongside Dwight Woods, senior pastor of Family of God Baptist Church in Panama City, who was reelected by acclimation to a second term as first vice president. Mike Orr, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Chipley, nominated Woods to the second term.

Woods has led his predominantly African-American church through two devastating crises while keeping the congregation’s focus on ministering and witnessing to the community.

In his nomination speech, Orr said that Woods is “ready to lead, ready to serve.”

Healthcare professional John Bozard was reelected by acclimation to his second term as second vice president. He was nominated for the post by his pastor, David Uth, who serves First Orlando.

Bozard has long been involved in denominational life, serving in various Florida Baptist and Southern Baptist posts.

Rounding out the slate of officers elected to serve Florida Baptists in 2022-23 was Janey Frost, minister of music and women at West Pensacola Baptist Church, elected by a ballot vote to serve as FBSC recording secretary. She was nominated by Tim Coleman, senior pastor of The Point Church in Perdido Key. Frost replaces Randy Huckabee, pastor of First Baptist Church in Dade City, who has served as FBSC recording secretary since 2013.