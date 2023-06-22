Florida Baptists send more than 1,000 messengers to 2023 SBC annual meeting

Pictured Above: Clayton Cloer shares about The Baptist College of Florida at the 2023 Southern Baptist Convention.

NEW ORLEANS–A total of 1,052 messengers representing Florida Baptist churches attended the 2023 Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting June 13-14 in New Orleans. The number of Florida Baptist messengers represents .08% of the total messenger count of 12,737. Only two state conventions sent more messengers than Florida to the 2023 annual meeting: Texas (1,291) and Louisiana (1,286).

In New Orleans, messengers conducted business, elected officers, celebrated reports from Southern Baptist national entities and enjoyed fellowship with one another

Additionally, Dean Inserra, pastor of City Church in Tallahassee, was selected to provide next year’s convention sermon at the 2024 SBC annual meeting June 11-12 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Here is a look at your fellow Florida Baptists participating in the 2023 SBC annual meeting.