Florida Baptists send more than 1,000 messengers to 2023 SBC annual meeting

By Keila Diaz
Pictured Above: Clayton Cloer shares about The Baptist College of Florida at the 2023 Southern Baptist Convention.

NEW ORLEANS–A total of 1,052 messengers representing Florida Baptist churches attended the 2023 Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting June 13-14 in New Orleans. The number of Florida Baptist messengers represents .08% of the total messenger count of 12,737. Only two state conventions sent more messengers than Florida to the 2023 annual meeting: Texas (1,291) and Louisiana (1,286).

In New Orleans, messengers conducted business, elected officers, celebrated reports from Southern Baptist national entities and enjoyed fellowship with one another

Additionally, Dean Inserra, pastor of City Church in Tallahassee, was selected to provide next year’s convention sermon at the 2024 SBC annual meeting June 11-12 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Here is a look at your fellow Florida Baptists participating in the 2023 SBC annual meeting.

Jen Gaddis and Shae Heath from First Baptist Church, Ocala, share a moment during the ministers’ wives luncheon.

 

Jerry Haag (second from right) from One More Child participates in a panel discussion about mental health in the church.

 

Jerry Haag shares about the ministry of One More Child.

 

New Life Baptist Church pastor Erik Cummings (far right) is recognized along with other pastors during Black Church Emerging Leaders Luncheon.

 

First Baptist Orange Park pastors (left to right) Mike Godfrey, David Tarkington, and Shelvin Lamb at the SBC gathering in New Orleans.
John Voltaire (center back), Haitian ministries catalyst of the Florida Baptist Convention, poses with a group of other ethnic ministry leaders during SBC.

 

Left to Right: Jessica Manzie, Pastor Nick Manzie (Central Baptist Church Port St. Lucie), Pastor Tim O’Carroll (Discovery Church Fort Pierce and AMS of Treasure Coast Baptist Association), Audra O’Carroll, Pastor Derrick West (Genesis Community Church Vero Beach), Pastor Garry Taylor (LifeChurch Palatka), Asa Seller (Worship Leader for LifeChurch Palatka), Sue Goddard, Pastor Mike Goddard (Discovery Church).

 

Pastor Ted Traylor (right) poses with pastor and personal mentor Jim Henry.

 

Pastor David Perez of Casa de Bendición in Saint Cloud leads a prayer circle before the Hispanic dinner and celebration prior to the SBC annual gathering.

 

Idlewild Espanol pastor Eloy Rodriguez (left) debriefs with other pastors during Serve Tour + Crossover in New Orleans.

 

City Church Tallahassee pastor Dean Inserra (second from right) participates in a panel during NAMB Luncheon at SBC.

 

H.B. Charles, pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Fla., speaks about persecution during the 2023 SBC Pastors’ Conference June 12 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Photo by Luc Stringer

 

Emanuel Roque, Hispanic church catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention, speaks during the SBC Hispanic Celebration June 11 in New Orleans. Photo by Elijah Hickman
Keila Diaz

Keila earned a B.S. in Communications from Florida International University in Miami. She writes news and stories about Florida Baptist churches, creates and posts social content to the FBC’s social media channels, and is a Baptist Press contributor. When she’s not working, Keila enjoys bike rides and spending time with her family.

