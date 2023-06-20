National Hispanic Baptist Network defines its essential values

NEW ORLEANS (BP) – The National Hispanic Baptist Network officers met at the historic Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispano Americana in the Lower Garden District for lunch and business.

Officers defined the organization’s key values that will guide their work throughout the year as they seek to connect in mission, contribute and share resources, celebrate what God is doing among Hispanic Baptists, and facilitate communication and collaboration between Hispanic pastors, entities of the Southern Baptist Convention, its president and the SBC Executive Committee.

“God is building something great to advance His kingdom in the United States,” said Emanuel Roque, director of the network’s state leaders and Hispanic ministries catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention.

Roque led a workshop where all officers worked together to define seven values supporting their mission.

Transferring life by connecting in mission Intentionally sharing and contributing relevant resources Clear community Zero selfishness and boundless love Collaboration with kingdom work Christ-centric celebrations Leadership that serves.

Since their last meeting in Anaheim, the network has formed a board of directors made up of pastors and one woman representing four states. The board members are Alberto Ocana, Iglesia Bautista Northside in Fla.; Ruben Torres, First Baptist Church Jonesboro, Ga.; Ramón Medina, Champion Forest Baptist Church en Español Texas; Victor Pulido, Satelite Iglesia Cristiana N.J. and Zoila Lopez from Texas.

As the NHBN moves forward it will be working on developing a budget and organizational emails for clearer communication.

The NHBN officers are Bruno Molina, executive director; Eloy Rodriguez, president; David Perez, director of prayer; Emanuel Roque, director of state representatives; Clara Molina, director of women; Josue Del Risco, director of evangelism; William Ortega, director of church planting; Daniel Sanchez, director of education; Tony Munoz, director of communications and Ricardo Aguilar, director of finances. The NHBN’s website is rednacionalbautista.org.