Florida Baptists honor Tommy and Karen Green for faithful leadership

By Margaret Colson
Photos by Michael Duncan

ORLANDO–Hundreds of Florida Baptists at the 2024 Florida Baptist State Convention annual meeting honored Tommy Green and his wife, Karen, for their years of faithful leadership in the Sunshine State. Tommy Green retired Aug. 16, 2024, after serving as Florida Baptists’ executive director-treasurer since June 2015.

Messengers to the 2024 annual meeting approve a resolution of appreciation, recognizing Tommy Green for his “faithful and committed service,” characterized by the words of Psalm 78:72. Green has been given the title and designation of executive director-treasurer emeritus for life.

 

During the 2024 annual meeting, Tommy Green is recognized in a video with various Southern Baptist Convention and Florida Baptist leaders sharing words of appreciation to him for his steadfast leadership through the years. Here, Clayton Cloer, president of the Baptist University of Florida, thanks Green for his faithful service as Florida Baptist executive director-treasurer.

 

With Florida Baptists raising their arms in unity, Stephen Rummage, Florida Baptist Convention executive director-treasurer, leads in a prayer, thanking God for the ministry of Tommy and Karen Green and seeking God’s continued blessings on them in retirement.

 

As the 2024 annual meeting concludes, Tommy and Karen Green are honored with a retirement reception with hundreds of Florida Baptists offering hugs and personal words of gratitude and love to them.

 

During the annual pastors’ wives luncheon, Michele Rummage, wife of Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, presents Karen Green, wife of Tommy Green, recently retired Florida Baptist executive director-treasurer, with the Clyde M. Maguire Award. The recognition is presented annually to a Florida Baptist minister’s wife who has demonstrated faithful use of the gifts God has given her in support of her husband’s ministry and in her own ministry.

Margaret Colson

Margaret Colson began serving as consulting communications editor for the Florida Baptist Convention in April 2022, but she has a long history of working with Florida Baptists in telling the story of how God is at work in the Sunshine State.

Margaret earned a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from the University of Georgia and a Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. She is a leader in denominational communications, serving as executive director for Baptist Communicators Association as well as for Association of State Baptist Publications. She is married to Keith Colson.

