Carlos Lollett calls for consecration

ORLANDO—Carlos Lollett, pastor of Reality Church Miami, addressed the 2024 annual gathering of Florida Baptists, calling on attendees to pursue a life of consecration and to look to the biblical story of Josiah in 2 Kings 22-23 for inspiration.

Drawing from the life of the young king who reformed Israel, Lollett outlined three essential marks of a consecrated life. He urged believers to follow Josiah’s example of resolve, rediscovery and the tearing down of idols.

“The only way to access the power of God is through a consecrated life,” Lollett declared, stating that God uses consecrated individuals to fulfill profound purposes. Using Josiah’s story as a model, he explained that the marks of a consecrated person are unwavering resolve, a rediscovery of what’s been lost, and the courage to tear down “high places”—any idols or distractions that compete with one’s devotion to God.

Unwavering resolve

Lollett began by emphasizing Josiah’s “unwavering resolve” to seek the Lord. Noting that despite a turbulent family background, Josiah did what was “right in the LORD’s sight” (2 Kings 22:2). Lollett encouraged Florida Baptists to pray for the same relentless dedication to follow God wholeheartedly, praying, “God, give me an unwavering resolve to seek You.”

Rediscovery of the Word

Moving to his second point, Lollett described Josiah’s emotional response upon discovering the Book of the Law, which scholars believe contained the first five books of the Bible. The king’s hunger for God’s Word, Lollett suggested, should inspire believers to rediscover their own connection with Scripture and spiritual disciplines. “Maybe what you have lost is the Book,” he said. “When was the last time the Word of God corrected you?”

Tearing Down the High Places

In his final point, Lollett addressed the king’s bold actions in tearing down “high places,” or altars where false worship occurred, refusing to leave any stone unturned. Drawing parallels to contemporary leadership, Lollett noted that some leaders shy away from challenging “high places” within their own hearts or congregations. “What is the high place in your life that you haven’t destroyed?” he asked, urging listeners to remove anything that could displace their allegiance to God.

Lollett concluded his sermon by connecting Josiah’s story to Jesus’ ultimate sacrifice on Calvary. “You can live a consecrated life because there was One who was lifted up on a hill on Calvary,” he said, reminding the congregation of Jesus’ atonement and the empowerment of the Holy Spirit to do so.

To hear this message in its entirety, click here.