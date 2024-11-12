Florida Baptists gather for mission prayer breakfast

Photos by Michael Duncan

ORLANDO–Just minutes after the sun had risen in Orlando Nov. 12, close to 200 Florida Baptists gathered for a mission prayer breakfast, praying specifically for North American Mission Board and International Mission Board missionaries, chaplains and others who are on the “frontlines” of sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer for the Florida Baptist Convention, encouraged those in attendance, saying, “What you are doing through prayer is making an eternal difference.”

The prayer breakfast was held in conjunction with the 2024 Florida Baptist State Convention annual meeting held at First Baptist Church, Orlando.