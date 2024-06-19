Florida Baptists affirmed for ‘heart to reach Florida’ with gospel

INDIANAPOLIS – In 2023, 35 out of 41 Southern Baptist state conventions reported increases in baptisms from the previous year, with the Florida Baptist Convention recording nearly 30,000 public professions of faith, representing a 33% increase over the previous year.

During his report at the 2024 Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting in Indianapolis, Kevin Ezell, president of the North American Mission Board, said, “We’re seeing big numbers, but each individual decision is eternally important, and God honors each and every one, but we can’t rest and be satisfied until everyone across the globe hears the Good News. But we can celebrate what God is doing in and through each of you and each of our churches.”

Ezell then recognized several state convention leaders for their leadership in prioritizing evangelism. He said the state executives represent their pastors “who have labored so tirelessly to share the Good News.”

“The state conventions are critical partners to the North American Mission Board,” Ezell said. “And I am grateful to serve along with such godly men.”

‘Deeply committed’

Ezell turned the spotlight on Florida Baptists, calling Tommy Green, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, to the stage. Green commended Florida Baptist pastors and churches for their passion to reach individuals with the gospel.

“We’re just so blessed to have incredible pastors and churches who have a heart to reach Florida for Christ just like every other area of our nation,” Green said. “Florida is a fast-growing state – 300,000 people per year are moving into the state of Florida. Our churches are deeply committed to being multi-cultural, multiethnic, multilingual multi-generational in order to make a difference in the state of Florida for Christ.”

In April Green announced his plans to retire, and Ezell recognized Green for his years of service as a leader in Florida.

“Tommy is tireless when it comes to personal evangelism and leading the way for our churches to do the same,” Ezell said. Florida Baptists, he said, “are a great partner in Send Network and Send Relief.”

Ezell concluded by telling Green, “I just want to take a minute to say thank you for your ministry. Thank you for your cooperative spirit, and thank you for your friendship.”