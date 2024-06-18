Florida Baptist to serve as international missionary in Czechia

INDIANAPOLIS–Abigail Freemyer is one of 12 Florida Baptists recently commissioned to serve as international missionaries.

The missionaries were commissioned by the International Mission Board during a Sending Celebration held in conjunction with the 2024 Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting in Indianapolis.

A total of 85 missionaries participated in the June 11 Sending Celebration. These newly sent missionaries will serve in every affinity of the world where the International Mission Board works today. The other 11 Florida Baptist international missionaries, in addition to Freemyer, who participated in the Sending Celebration cannot be named or photographed for security reasons.

Sharing the hope and joy I have in Jesus with others is such a sweet gift. Abigail Freemyer newly commissioned missionary apprentice, International Mission Board, from First Baptist Church, Orlando

Freemyer, from Oakland, Florida, and sent from First Baptist Church in Orlando, is grateful for the financial and prayer support of Southern Baptists. A collegiate ministry, partially funded through the Cooperative Program, South Carolina Baptist Convention and local churches, was where she first realized that if Jesus was the most important part of her life, then she would talk about Jesus with everyone.

She spent two summers as a student missionary in Prague, Czechia, where she learned to love the nations and share the gospel. After college graduation, she went back as a two-year International Mission Board Journeyman, supported by Southern Baptists’ gifts to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering®, which sends 100% of all receipts to the mission field. She now returns to her ministry in Prague as a newly appointed long-term missionary apprentice.

“Sharing the hope and joy I have in Jesus with others is such a sweet gift,” Freemyer said. “Thank you to everyone who has and will join me in the work through prayer, support and/or going.”