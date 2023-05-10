Convention Leadership Statement Regarding Financial Fraud

We are writing to share some disheartening news with you. The Florida Baptist Convention has experienced an incident of financial fraud. The fraudulent transaction is related to a payment from our convention to one of our SBC entities. We have reported this crime to the FBI, local law enforcement, our insurance carrier, our bank, and our auditing firm.

This fraud was accomplished with a general knowledge of the communications and practice between the SBC entity and the convention. An investigation is being launched to determine how this knowledge was gained. At this time, we have no reason to suspect malfeasance by any convention employees. Nevertheless, the convention is committed to fully investigating the matter.

In addition, the State Board of Missions Administrative and Finance committees have formed a sub-committee to provide oversight to the audit investigation and recommended next steps based on the audit’s findings.

As you can imagine, our convention staff and state board of missions is distraught over this loss of financial resources. It is our desire in all that we do to bring glory to our Lord and Savior, and to continue earning the trust of the churches we serve when we distribute the sacrificial resources given through tithes and offerings. Due to the reserves already in place, the commitments we have made to support churches and cooperating ministries serving the state of Florida will all be honored.

These types of attacks continue to plague organizations of all sizes and scopes. We encourage pastors and churches to remain diligent with the security of their IT and financial systems. This specifically includes critically scrutinizing any and all requests—even those from a supposedly well-known source—that request a shift from historical payment practices.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions. We covet your prayers for the convention staff and state board of missions as we navigate forward in a way that prevents financial loss in the future. We continue to stand “right beside you”, knowing that God is working mightily among our Florida Baptist churches.

Tommy Green, Executive Director- Treasurer

Aaron Burgner, President- State Board of Missions

Darren Gaddis, Chair – Finance Committee

Paul Purvis, President- Florida Baptist State Convention