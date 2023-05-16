Orr to be nominated as FBSC president

Mike Orr, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Chipley, will be nominated by Ted Traylor, pastor of Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola, to serve as 2023-24 president of the Florida Baptist State Convention.

In his May 15 tweet announcement about the nomination, Traylor posted that Orr has pastored First Baptist Church in Chipley for 23 years. He further stated that Orr’s church is among the state convention’s top 100 churches in number of baptisms and also one of the convention’s top ten givers to the Cooperative Program.

Over the past 10 years, First Baptist Chipley has baptized 218 people and prioritizes discipleship so that those baptized will become evangelistic disciple-makers. The church gives 15% of its undesignated receipts to the Cooperative Program, has been involved in assisting church plants in North America and internationally and has been involved in numerous short-term mission trips.

Orr served on the Florida Baptists’ State Board of Missions for two terms, 2016-19 and 2019-22, serving twice as its president, 2017-18 and 2018-19.

A Georgia native, Orr and his wife, Stephanie, have lived in the Panhandle of Florida since 1995. He earned a bachelor’s degree as well as a master’s degree from The Baptist College of Florida in Graceville, and he is pursuing a doctorate from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He and his wife have one daughter, Savannah, who is married to Talor Adams.

The annual meeting of the Florida Baptist State Convention is set to meet Nov. 12-14 at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz.