Baptisms in Florida Baptist congregations lead the way for SBC

Florida Baptists baptized 22,015 people in 2022, representing the highest number of baptisms in any Southern Baptist state convention.

In 2022, Southern Baptist congregations baptized a total of 180,177 people, with baptisms in Florida Baptist congregations representing 12.2% of the denominational total.

The baptism statistics were a part of the Annual Church Profile (ACP) compiled by Lifeway Christian Resources in cooperation with Baptist state conventions.

‘The stirring of baptismal waters testifies of the power of the gospel of Jesus Christ!’ Tommy Green Executive Director-Treasurer, Florida Baptist Convention

“The heart of our Florida Baptist pastors and churches is to reach people for Christ. I rejoice in the testimony of changed lives in Christ across Florida. Our churches are focused on making a difference in Christ as they keep the main thing the main thing. The stirring of baptismal waters testifies of the power of the gospel of Jesus Christ!” said Tommy Green, Florida Baptists’ executive director-treasurer.

2022 marks at least the fourth consecutive year that Florida Baptists have recorded the highest number of baptisms among Southern Baptist state conventions. In 2021 Florida Baptists baptized 18,268 people, representing 11.8% of Southern Baptists’ 154,701 baptisms. In 2020 Florida Baptists baptized 12,886 people, representing 10.46% of Southern Baptists’ 123,160 baptisms. In 2019 Florida Baptists baptized 25,338 people, representing 10.74% of Southern Baptists’ 235,748 baptisms.

Green launched a five-year vision for Florida Baptists during the 2019 Florida Baptist State Convention annual meeting in Orlando. Challenge 2025 is designed to spur Florida Baptists to attain a new level of commitment to reach Florida with the gospel.

Green’s vision established annual benchmarks for the state’s combined churches which includes 30,000 baptisms in addition to 75 new church plants, 100 revitalized churches; 12,000 mission engagements, $33 million in Cooperative Program gifts, and $1 million in Maguire State Mission Offering gifts for church planting.