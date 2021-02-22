Challenge 2025 Breakouts: A Time to Sharpen and Encourage Florida Baptists

Church Revitalization Challenge

More than 120 Florida Baptists gathered in Henry Chapel, on the campus of First Baptist Church Orlando, to hear words of encouragement and support during the Church Revitalization Challenge during the Challenge 2025 Gathering.

Leading the morning meeting were Phillip Hamm, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Palmetto; Brian Stowe, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Plant City; and facilitators Al Fernandez and Gary Townsend, both regional catalysts for the convention.

Throughout the panel discussion, speakers urged pastors to be open to restructuring, reorganizing, and refocusing the church to its current Biblical context.

With COVID affecting so many local churches across the Sunshine State, pastors attending the panel were thirsty to hear encouragement and practical ways to revitalize their local churches.

“Post-COVID, we are all in a church revitalization mode,” Hamm said. “We have all had to learn how to make adjustments.”

Arriving onto the scene in June 2011 and sensing that First Palmetto was constantly in a “season of winter” and “treading water,” Hamm reminded attendees there is a season and time for everything.

“There is a time to prepare the field and there is a time to harvest,” he said.

While telling story after story of his beginning days at the church, Hamm shared that the church began their revitalization process by prioritizing what was most important to them and doing it with excellence.

By focusing on “doing the next right thing” each day and having a lack of staff, Hamm led his church to lean heavily on volunteers and made Sunday morning worship a priority by hiring a worship pastor. From the very beginning, the church made a choice to excel at one thing.

“I decided that the church was going to be about one thing – we are going to be good at sharing the love of Christ with our community and beyond,” he said. “That was our one thing.”

Stowe referenced 1 Cor. 3:10-15 and encouraged pastors to grow with a proper, biblical foundation on Jesus Christ. He urged them to remember that they are not the foundation of their church, but to consider the building materials of their church and to only answer and be accountable to the Lord.

After arriving to Plant City, a church that was over 150 years old and seemingly healthy, Stowe quickly realized that the average age of members was 51 and getting older each year. He knew the church needed to undergo a process of revitalization and understanding who they wanted to be and reach in their future.

“When making changes, do it as you love your people.” Stowe said. “Tell your people what is going on, spend time with people, and paint the picture as you listen and love.”

Both Stowe and Hamm reminded those in attendance to not measure success from the world’s standards, but in obedience to the Lord.

“We all need church revitalization,” Stowe said. “At the end of the day, you have one question to answer – did I obey the Lord?”

With most attending the breakout session were pastors of smaller congregations, questions from the floor revolved heavily on how to take a small church, that has become even smaller due to COVID, to become a church growing not only in attendance but more resourceful and excellent with what they currently offer.

“Don’t use someone else’s success as a prescription for your church,” Hamm said. “Do what the Lord has called you to do.”

Stating that there is no silver bullet or perfect blueprint for church revitalization, both Hamm and Stowe shared that a healthy and revitalized church is one that is teaching God’s Word, facilitating healthy relationships, sharing the gospel, and encouraging members to serve and attend small groups.

“Don’t confuse the size of your church with its effectiveness in the kingdom,” Hamm said. “Stay faithful.”