Challenge 2025 Gathering: Florida Baptists regather, refocus and pray for movement of God

ORLANDO–While acknowledging “no one ever anticipated the challenges of this past year,” Tommy Green implored Florida Baptists to “stay on the wall. You are doing a great work, locally and globally,” during the Challenge 2025 Gathering held Feb. 16 at First Baptist Church in Orlando.

The one-day meeting was a time to “regather and refocus” Florida Baptists and pray for “a powerful movement of God over our lives today,” said Green, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention. It represented the first time Florida Baptists have gathered since November 2019 when the Florida Baptist State Convention meeting was held at the church.

In opening remarks, Green underscored the millions of persons in Florida who do not know Christ as Savior and the state’s burgeoning population with more than 300,000 people moving there annually.

“We need to be speaking the Word of God with boldness. I pray today will be a catalyst in helping us understand what we can do together as a fellowship and network of Florida churches to accomplish the Great Commission in our state knowing it will impact the world around us.”

Green highlighted the annual goals of Challenge 2025:

–75 new church plants;

–100 revitalized churches;

–30,000 baptisms;

–12,000 mission engagements;

–$33 million in Cooperative Program gifts; and

–$1 million in Maguire State Mission Offering gifts

Keynote speakers during the day were Erik Cummings, lead pastor, New Life Baptist Church in Carol City, and president of the Florida Baptist State Convention; Paul Chitwood, president, International Mission Board, SBC; Kevin Ezell, president, North American Mission Board, SBC; and Green.

The gathering drew over 800 pastors and leaders from 321 congregations across the state, representing a diversity of churches, from urban to rural and more than five language groups. Through it all, the unity among Florida Baptists was applauded and celebrated.

Participants chose from 15 breakout sessions with topics including the challenges of ministry context, language, church planting and church revitalization, financial and technical.

Prior to the meeting Wayne Godwin, pastor of First Baptist Church in Lorida, said he attended the meeting “to get refreshed and listen to those who have so much wealth of experience.” He planned to attend the rural church and technology breakouts to gain new insights.

Godwin contends that after COVID-19, almost every church is a new church plant, or in need of revitalization. Prior to the pandemic, the church averaged 80 in worship. That number had dropped in half in recent months. He believes a complacency had set in among church members, “getting back together may not be a priority,” he said.

Reflecting afterwards on the conference, Godwin said, “It was everything I needed. It was refreshing, encouraging and a day of worship for me. The breakouts were informative, and I picked up some great information for us to use at the church. I am so grateful to the Convention for providing it for us.”

David Tarkington, pastor of First Baptist Church in Orange Park, attended the urban and church planting breakouts.

“Challenge 2025 was like a light in a dark place,” he said, “reminding me that here in Florida and through the cooperative efforts of Florida Baptists, Kingdom-focused ministry to the glory of God alone is not only happening but will be beyond our wildest imagination.”

“After a year where our creative ‘2020 vision’ sermon series, plans, graphics, and events were mostly scrapped, after moving to a new way of doing ministry where online because essential rather than optional, where staff roles were re-worked and many church leaders are still seeking to help their church members to realize that we will never go back to pre-March 2020 ’normal,’ we needed a gathering like Challenge 2025.”

Tarkington said the keynote messages “encouraged us to see that where our plans may have been scrapped last year, God’s has not. I left encouraged after hearing these messages, worshiping with brothers and sisters in similar church situations, and having heart-felt, practical, Kingdom-focused conversations with other pastors in the challenge breakouts and between meetings.”