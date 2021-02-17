ResourcesNewsStatewide Challenge 2025 Gathering – General Sessions By Florida Baptist On Feb 17, 2021 1 390 Share View the Challenge 2025 Gathering General Sessions with Paul Chitwood, Kevin Ezell, Tommy Green, and Erik Cummings. Paul Chitwood, IMB Kevin Ezell, NAMB Tommy Green, Florida Baptist Convention Erik Cummings, Florida Baptist State Convention Challenge 2025Challenge 2025 Gathering 1 390 Share FacebookTwitterGoogle+ReddItWhatsAppPinterestEmail
Thanks God for Challenger 2025 this is the beginning. Our mission going to each person about salvation and the eternal life.