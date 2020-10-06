BCF extends student housing scholarships

GRACEVILLE –The Baptist College of Florida’s Student Housing Scholarship Program initiated in the 2020 Fall Semester has been extended into the 2021 Spring Semester, according to Thomas Kinchen, college president.

The scholarship program provides free housing for qualifying students who live on the Graceville campus.

Noting that “housing is one of the significant cost areas for our students,” Kinchen said. “Through this program, students and their families are relieved of a large portion of their overall college expenses.

“We are grateful for those individuals and groups who have contributed to this program as an investment in Changing the World through the Unchanging Word.©”

For more information on the Student Housing Scholarship Program, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.