BCF students join in prayer around flagpole

GRACEVILLE–Students from across the world rally each year at their school’s flagpole to pray in earnest for the needs of their school, nation and world during the annual “See You At the Pole.” The worldwide prayer gathering involves students, ranging from elementary schools to colleges, along with their faculty and staff.

This year’s annual See You at the Pole™ at the Baptist College of Florida “was a great time for student’s voices, heart-felt petitions, requests, and concerns to all be heard aloud through prayer, said Sandra Richards, director of Student Life and Marketing. “All students, staff and faculty were encouraged to participate in praying for the many needs of our country, community and around the world.”

The event, held Sept. 23 at 7:30 a.m. on the Graceville camps, was led by the Baptist Collegiate Ministries Director Gracie Mclean and Campus Minister Lance Beauchamp. Students gathered at the flagpole located in the center of the campus to pray while observing social distancing and masking requirements.

The 2020 international theme, “Return. Restore. Revive,” was based on 2 Kings 23:25. “And like unto him was there no king before him, that turned to the Lord with all his heart, and with all his soul, and with all his might, according to all the law of Moses; neither after him arose there any like him.”

“The entire BCF family joined with prayer warriors around the world praying for restoration and the end of division throughout our communities all over the earth,” Richards added. They prayed specifically for the BCF family, the community and its leaders, churches, the military, those who do not know Christ, and opportunities for missions and evangelism everywhere.

“Inspired and hopeful, those in attendance left with a strong sense of accomplishment and peace having prayed about the concerns of the day and future,” Richards said.

For more information on this year’s See You at the Pole™ rally or other special student life events, call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.