Setbacks become ‘opportunities to grow and see God move’ for southwest Florida church

ARCADIA—In a town known for its hardworking agricultural community, rodeos, airboat rides and other adventures, a pastor in DeSoto County has become known as the “disaster pastor,” with the innate ability to weather a storm and to walk right beside his church and community through it.

A new church, a global pandemic, a Category 4 hurricane, the launch of a Christian school and a two-year building renovation–all occurring simultaneously or consecutively–it’s safe to say that a lot has taken place in Sam Letson’s first five years as pastor of First Baptist Church Arcadia.

Three months after Letson arrived at the church, the COVID pandemic happened, seeking to deafen all new momentum the new pastor and his wife, Lisa, were seeking to build within their first few months in Florida. After the church “bounced back rather quickly” from the pandemic and developed a desire to serve families in its community, the congregation opened a Christian school in 2022.

The church hit a steady stride for just a couple of months. Then, Hurricane Ian made a devastating impact in the region in September 2022. With many in the community put in “life and death” situations and using the rural city’s airboats as a means of assisting with recovery, Letson was thrust into the world of disaster relief and church renovations.

“We have five buildings on our property, and all five took on damage and had to be repaired,” said Letson. “Our sanctuary building was uninhabitable for two years.”

‘Let’s get it done’ attitude

Without a traditional sanctuary while renovations occurred, the congregation rallied and gathered for weekly services in one half of the church gymnasium—all while keeping the growing Christian school in operation and hosting various disaster relief teams.

“The two years of worshiping in the gym went much better than any of us thought,” he said. “The people were patient, sweet and loving. There was just a wonderful spirit in the room; it was fun and exciting.”

As Letson reflected on the two years of sharing a multipurpose space for various needs, the pastor shared how “miraculous” it was that the congregation continued to grow and baptize new believers in a water trough and that the school doubled in size. Looking back, Letson credits the tireless work ethic of his people. Springing into action, the church created set-up and tear-down teams for Sunday worship as it pivoted to more of a “church plant” feel for two years.

“During this time, our people brought their hard work ethic into the church,” said Letson. “It took quite a bit of acrobatics during this time. The people pulled it together with their, ‘Let’s get it done,’ attitude.”

‘Set up to do something amazing’

Fast-forward, and now back in its newly renovated and up-to-date sanctuary, the church is turning its attention not to triage, but to ministry. The church is excited to build momentum again as it turns its complete attention to missions and outreach.

“Now that we’re not thinking week-to-week, we’re excited to begin impacting our community even more,” he said. “If we can serve our community through the adversity we have faced, just imagine what we can do for the kingdom now that we have made it through. We have been set up to do something amazing. We just have to be obedient and faithful.”

With more than 350 people on its campus each week—between its growing Christian school and preschool—the church has a desire to open a special needs school in its community as well.

After serving in ministry for almost 40 years, Letson says that things are not always what they seem. The pastor explained how what would seem like disaster after disaster actually was one of the “biggest blessings” for the southwest Florida Baptist church.

“The lesson here is that God is sufficient; you will get through it,” said Letson. “And you will be thriving and not just surviving. What appear to be setbacks are really just opportunities to grow and see God move.”

“Obviously God was at work, and the church went on,” he said. “People in our community and church pulled together. We just kept pressing on in faithfulness.”