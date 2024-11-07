Relationships, encouragement and stewardship mark the ministry of Lewis Miller, West region catalyst

Building relationships with pastors and the churches they serve has been one of the greatest blessings for Lewis Miller, West region catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention.

“There are some great men of God in the West region, and they are leading well,” said Miller, who has worked in various roles with the Florida Baptist Convention for 21 years and has announced his Nov. 30 retirement.

“Lewis has been a dear friend and mentor to me and is one of the greatest encouragers in my life. He has been a voice of wisdom that provided me peace in past decisions and moving forward in God’s grace,” said James Ross, lead pastor at Church on Bayshore in Niceville.

Leaders throughout the West region agree that Miller has demonstrated exemplary leadership for pastors, living out the belief that a catalyst should be committed and secure in his relationship with Christ and his wife, as she plays a vital role in his ministry.

“Brother Lewis is madly in love with Jesus, the local church, and Mrs. Becky. He has always been a champion of pastors and their local congregations, no matter the size or location; he wants us to thrive in ministry. He and Mrs. Becky make a great ministry team, and they will surely be missed,” said David Beigle, senior pastor of Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna.

It was a joyful homecoming for the Millers in 2015 when Tommy Green, Florida Baptists’ recently retired executive director-treasurer, asked Miller to serve as catalyst for the West region. Prior to beginning his service with the convention in 2003, Miller served a pastoral role in five churches including Friendship Baptist Church in Malone; Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley; and Northside Baptist Church in Panama City (now, City Church). Lewis and his wife were delighted to return to the Florida Panhandle where they grew up and served during many of their local church years.

“Lewis put his pastoral arms around the Central time zone of Florida as a pastor to pastors. He is my friend, encourager and partner in laughter!” said Ted Traylor, senior pastor of Olive Baptist Church.

Referencing 1 Corinthians 4:1, Miller said he has strived to be a humble, servant leader who supports the vision of the pastors he serves with faithful stewardship of resources, helping to maximize kingdom impact in the West region.

“I personally have grown as a minister under the leadership of Lewis. He is an energy-giver who I look forward to spending time with because when our time together is done, his encouragement and wisdom give me energy to go and share it with others. I’m grateful for the influence Lewis has had in my life and the life of our church family,” said Tim Brigham, senior pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church.

Striving for unity with leadership, Miller has been a devoted team player for the convention.

“Lewis Miller is a genuine, kindhearted and godly man. He has a remarkable ability to connect with people, identify needs, and find the best ways to help. Anyone who spends even a small amount of time with Lewis and Becky can sense their love for Jesus and for people. Their ministry to Florida Baptist pastors, their families and their churches has made an eternal difference for God’s kingdom,” shared Stephen Rummage, Florida Baptists’ executive director-treasurer.

Miller’s big heart for pastors and churches has been evident in his efforts to help each pastor be fruitful and effective in his ministry. “We all need each other because life and ministry are challenging. Jesus will help us through, as we make ourselves available to receive help,” said Miller.

As they move to spend more time with their grown children and grandchildren in Virginia, the Millers will continue to serve the Lord as a family by engaging in a local church plant.

“We have been blessed to know and build relationships with people from all of the regions in our state, and have loved serving the West region. We believe that the best is still ahead for our Florida Baptist family and will be praying for and cheering you all on,” Lewis said.

Echoing a sentiment shared by pastors across the West region, David Amason, pastor of Cluster Springs Baptist Church in Defuniak Springs, said, “Lewis is a blessing and example of a godly man and mentor. His retirement is well-deserved, and we pray the Lord’s continued blessings for him.”