Partnership fuels rapid response in hurricane relief

LAKE CITY—Although Lake City, located about 60 miles west of Jacksonville, may have been spared the brunt of Hurricane Helene’s record-setting storm surge and fierce winds, the storm still forced many in the community to search for basic needs.

That’s when Hopeful Baptist Church, in partnership with One More Child, stepped in to meet those needs.

On Friday afternoon, following Hurricane Helene’s Thursday night landfall, the church received a phone call from One More Child offering the church a truckload of supplies. Members of the church immediately sprang into action to serve hundreds in their community.

After the One More Child truck arrived fully stocked in the church parking lot, Hopeful Baptist Church members began to unload water, ready-to-eat meals, diapers and wipes, and then the members began to offer those much-needed supplies to more than 600 people in a drive-thru distribution line on Saturday morning.

“I am so grateful for our members and volunteers who really came through and showed up,” said Billy Young, pastor of the church since September 2020. “We were able to meet a need when it mattered the most, directly after the storm.”

One More Child, which partners with Florida Baptist churches to meet a variety of needs on an ongoing basis, expressed its thankfulness for the partnership in a social media post: “As we mobilize teams in the wake of Hurricane Helene, we are thankful for partners like Hopeful Baptist Church in Lake City. By working alongside churches and community partners, we are able to reach those who need help the most.”

Since the distribution on Saturday, the church has spent a great part of this week mobilizing small teams to serve and meet the needs of widows and shut-ins among the church family. Now, one week removed from Hurricane Helene, the church is getting back to a normal routine, while also looking for ways to serve other communities that suffered greater impact from the storm.

“Now we’re asking ourselves, ‘How do we mobilize our people and be a part of the greater relief effort in those harder-hit areas?” said Young. “We want to do what we did here, in a matter of hours, in other places. We want to continue to think outside the four walls of our church.”

The pastor reiterated just how grateful he is for the rapid response and cooperation of Florida Baptists when people need it the most.

“I’m just so grateful to be part of a bigger, cooperative and collaborative effort among churches, organizations and our Florida Baptist Convention,” said Young.

Join with your fellow Florida Baptists in giving to undergird the efforts of Florida Baptist Disaster Relief to bring help, healing and hope in times of crisis.