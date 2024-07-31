Mass prayer service at First Baptist Orlando surrounding Venezuelan election

ORLANDO— More than 3,000 men, women and children attended a special prayer service on Saturday, July 27, at First Orlando. The thousands came together to pray for Venezuela ahead of the South American country’s elections.

The elections, held July 28, were expected to be turbulent. Many Venezuelans, who fled the country due to political and economic troubles, settled in Florida. Although they are no longer living in Venezuela, they remain deeply connected to their homeland through family and friends and the hope of one day possibly returning to Venezuela.

“First Orlando Hispano hosted thousands of Venezuelans on Saturday night to pray for them, the country’s election and the millions in exile, including many in Florida,” said Emanuel Roque, Hispanic ministries catalyst of the Florida Baptist Convention.

The service was led by Israel Martin, pastor of Hispanic ministry at First Orlando.

Days after the election, as President Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner of his third term, many Venezuelans have taken to the streets in protest, declaring that the election lacked integrity. Prayers for Venezuela continue.