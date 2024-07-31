ProvidingSharingEspañol

Mass prayer service at First Baptist Orlando surrounding Venezuelan election

By Keila Diaz
ORLANDO— More than 3,000 men, women and children attended a special prayer service on Saturday, July 27, at First Orlando. The thousands came together to pray for Venezuela ahead of the South American country’s elections.

The elections, held July 28, were expected to be turbulent. Many Venezuelans, who fled the country due to political and economic troubles, settled in Florida. Although they are no longer living in Venezuela, they remain deeply connected to their homeland through family and friends and the hope of one day possibly returning to Venezuela.

First Orlando Hispano hosted thousands of Venezuelans on Saturday night to pray for them, the country’s election and the millions in exile, including many in Florida,” said Emanuel Roque, Hispanic ministries catalyst of the Florida Baptist Convention.

The service was led by Israel Martin, pastor of Hispanic ministry at First Orlando.

Days after the election, as President Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner of his third term, many Venezuelans have taken to the streets in protest, declaring that the election lacked integrity. Prayers for Venezuela continue.

First Orlando Hispano worship team leads thousands of Venezuelans in worship during the special prayer service ahead of Venezuelan elections.
Pastor of First Orlando Hispano Israel Martin, leads prayer for the family and friends living in Venezuela who are still facing the same difficult circumstances that those at the prayer service escaped.
Reading from Judges 9: 4-15, Martin shares that even a country in shambles can be restored when the right people are leading it, but it can’t happen unless God intervenes.
“We want God to touch the heart of Venezuela’s military, and the heart of the electoral college. We ask God to touch the heart of the people of Venezuela,” said Martin.
More than 3,000 people, ranging in age from infants to senior adults, gather prior to the Venezuelan prayer service.
Many of those at First Orlando for Saturday’s prayer service also attend the church for Sunday morning worship, said Emanuel Roque.
Keila Diaz

Keila earned a B.S. in Communications from Florida International University in Miami. She writes news and stories about Florida Baptist churches, creates and posts social content to the FBC’s social media channels, and is a Baptist Press contributor. When she’s not working, Keila enjoys bike rides and spending time with her family.

