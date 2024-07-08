Lakes Church in Lakeland, FL

Lakes Church in Lakeland seeks to honor the Lord and fulfill the Great Commission by being One Church in Multiple locations. Our purpose is to glorify God by making Jesus Christ known throughout our community and beyond. The Part time Kids Ministry Associate will serve primarily at the Downtown campus but will help provide supplies, resources and curriculum for the Kids Ministries at our other Lakes Church Campuses. The Kids Ministry Associate will invest in Lakes Church Academy students to connect Academy families to the church. For more information and to apply please click this link: https://golakeschurch.com/employment/