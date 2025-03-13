Fifth Street Baptist Church, Key West is seeking a Senior Pastor. He will lead and oversee in preaching, teaching, worship, discipleship, evangelism, fellowship and stewardship while upholding the biblical doctrines and values of the Southern Baptist Convention and FSBC’s Constitution, Bylaws, and church covenant while encouraging unity within the multicultural church. The Senior Pastor should be qualified in scripture per 1 Timothy 3:1-7 and Titus 1:5-9. Visit https://fsbckw.org/pastor-search for more information.