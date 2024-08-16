Hispanic Florida Baptist pastors pray for Tommy Green on his retirement

Hispanic Baptist pastors from throughout the Sunshine State came together in a virtual prayer gathering Thursday, Aug. 15, to express their thankfulness and seek God’s blessings for Tommy Green on his final day before retiring as Florida Baptist executive director-treasurer.

In 2020 as the pandemic was sweeping across the country, Hispanic Florida Baptist pastors first joined in virtual prayer. That first virtual prayer gathering among Hispanic pastors became an intentional prayer movement undergirding the Sunshine State, with Green encouraging and praying with Hispanic Florida Baptist pastors through the years as they prioritized prayer.

When pastors led Hispanic prayer meetings throughout the state in February 2023, Green reminded them, “As you pray, you are a model for what it means to come together and work together in unity and to pray for a fresh move of God upon our lives.”

On Green’s final day in office, Hispanic Florida Baptist pastors once again joined together to prioritize prayer—this time for their friend and leader as he transitions to retirement and to God’s next steps for his life.