Florida Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers have been praying. They have been preparing. Now, they are putting their prayers and preparation into action.

After Hurricane Debby made landfall Aug. 5 in Florida’s Big Bend, these disaster relief volunteers immediately set up their command center at First Baptist Church in Perry and, from there, they have been ministering to those in need, offering the hope of Jesus Christ every step of the way.

Take a look at your FLDR volunteers in action.