God ‘exceedingly and abundantly’ keeping His promises at Sumatra Baptist Church

Pictured above: Amidst all of the construction, Sumatra Baptist Church hosted their largest VBS for 33 children in 2024.

BRISTOL–Just over two years ago, on Easter Sunday 2022, Sumatra Baptist Church in the Panhandle of Florida began experiencing new life as it re-opened its doors to the community.

Church doors had been closed and locked for some time when Pastor Stanley Blissett accepted God’s guidance to lead the once-vibrant church once again in ministry and witness to the community that urgently needed revival.

Many others in Apalachee Baptist Association, including Lake Mystic Baptist Church and Corinth Baptist Church, immediately began partnering with Blissett in the painstaking efforts of cleaning up the church facility, making visits, praying, committing to financial support and sending families to help with the church plant.

Today, the work continues, and local church partners and others in the community continue to do their part to keep Sumatra Baptist Church moving forward.

Recently when power washing and painting the historic Sumatra Baptist Church revealed termite damage, Blissett knew that reviving the church building was more than the small mission team coming from Corinth Baptist Church could handle on its own. The church needed a complete overhaul.

Through hiring a licensed contractor and receiving help from the local volunteer fire department, the church exterior has been restored. Next up are plans to renovate the administrative offices and pastor’s study that are both currently used for storage. The team from Corinth Baptist Church continues to work on repairs and renovations to the parsonage.

There is still more tearing down that needs to be done before the rebuilding can begin. The list includes removal of a dilapidated trailer on the premises and demolition of the current youth classrooms.

Construction of new youth and nursery areas are needed to accommodate children’s ministry activities on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings.

In time, church leaders would like to spruce up the sanctuary to make it a place where people want to gather and worship. “We have invited many people to join us from the community who say they are believers, but they have lacked a commitment to come back to church and attend consistently,” said Blissett.

Amid all of the work being done, Sumatra Baptist Church has baptized three new believers this year. The church hosted its largest vacation Bible school to date with 33 children in attendance. Summer wrapped up with a back-to-school ice cream social, and the annual fall festival is in sight.

Looking ahead, Sumatra Baptist Church plans to expand outreach into the community with a food pantry and create a presence at community events to be a beacon of hope. Church leaders want to draw youth to Christ by opening the church doors to host game nights. Additional plans are in the works for feeding children during the summer school break.

“God has exceedingly and abundantly fulfilled every promise. We are seeing believers grow in faith and are actively engaged in witnessing to others in the community,” added Blissett.

“We love the Sumatra community and are excited that we get to be a part of the work of God in the lives of the local residents.”