Florida Baptists diversity on display during dinner fellowships

Photos by Michael Duncan

ORLANDO- Florida Baptist diversity was on full display on Monday night’s dinner fellowships at First Orlando during the Florida Baptist State Convention annual gathering. Haitian, Hispanic, multicultural, and Asian-American Baptists gathered to fellowship and celebrate what God is doing in and through each of their churches. Below are scenes of these diverse gatherings.

Haitian Fellowship

Asian-American Fellowship

Hispanic Fellowship

Multicultural Fellowship

Erik Cummings, multicultural catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention, conveys diplomas on Baptist University of Florida graduates and honors retired pastors during the multicultural fellowship gathering.

Second-Chair Fellowship