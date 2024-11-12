NewsStoriesEspañol

Florida Baptists diversity on display during dinner fellowships

By Keila Diaz
Photos by Michael Duncan

ORLANDO- Florida Baptist diversity was on full display on Monday night’s dinner fellowships at First Orlando during the Florida Baptist State Convention annual gathering. Haitian, Hispanic, multicultural, and Asian-American Baptists gathered to fellowship and celebrate what God is doing in and through each of their churches. Below are scenes of these diverse gatherings.

Haitian Fellowship

Mimose Jules and husband Erik Jules, pastor of One God in Three Persons, worship during the Haitian Fellowship.

 

Retired pastor Luc Dominique worships alongside Haitian brothers and sisters during the group’s fellowship.

 

Asian-American Fellowship

Pablito Lucas (center), Asian-American multicultural consultant and Asian-American Baptists at the Florida Baptist State Convention.

 

 

Hispanic Fellowship

Hector Torres, the Spanish/discipleship pastor at Elevate Church, enjoys dinner with his daughter and wife at the Hispanic Fellowship dinner.

 

Eloy Rodriguez (sitting), Spanish pastor at Idlewild Baptist Church, catches up with Emanuel Roque (left), FBC Hispanic ministries catalyst, at the Hispanic Fellowship.

 

Multicultural Fellowship

Erik Cummings, multicultural catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention, conveys diplomas on Baptist University of Florida graduates and honors retired pastors during the multicultural fellowship gathering.

 

Second-Chair Fellowship

Micah Fergurson, director of strategic initiatives for the Florida Baptist Convention, meets with second-chair cohorts gathered for a celebratory dinner.
Keila Diaz

Keila earned a B.S. in Communications from Florida International University in Miami. She writes news and stories about Florida Baptist churches, creates and posts social content to the FBC’s social media channels, and is a Baptist Press contributor. When she’s not working, Keila enjoys bike rides and spending time with her family.

