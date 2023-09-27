Florida Baptist State Convention Annual Meeting Meals
Fellowship over a meal has become the tradition in recent years at the Florida Baptist State Convention annual meeting, we are excited to provide the following meal opportunities during this year’s family gathering. Click on the events you are interested in for ticket/reservation information.
BCF Alumni BreakfastNovember 13 @ 7:00 am - 8:30 am
Pastors’ Conference LunchNovember 13 @ 11:45 am - 1:00 pm
Cena de la Confraternidad Bautista HispanaNovember 13 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
2nd Chair Network Fellowship DinnerNovember 13 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Annual Meeting Fellowship DinnerNovember 13 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Missions Prayer BreakfastNovember 14 @ 7:00 am - 8:25 am
Ministers’ Wives LuncheonNovember 14 @ 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm
GuideStone Seminar + LunchNovember 14 @ 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Abuse Prevention and Response Lunch PanelNovember 14 @ 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Annual Meeting Fellowship LunchNovember 14 @ 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm
IMB Sending Celebration and DinnerNovember 14 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm