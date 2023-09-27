NewsAnnual Meeting [FBSC]

Florida Baptist State Convention Annual Meeting Meals

By Florida Baptist
Fellowship over a meal has become the tradition in recent years at the Florida Baptist State Convention annual meeting, we are excited to provide the following meal opportunities during this year’s family gathering. Click on the events you are interested in for ticket/reservation information.

